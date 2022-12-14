ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Car drives into Midland building containing daycare

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs are underway after a car drove into a building, damaging a childcare center. It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Officials tell us a car hit a building on Joseph Street, along with a gas meter. The Early Explorers Childcare and Learning Center is...
MIDLAND, MI
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

A hotel room at Frankenmuth's Fairfield Inn catches fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Frankenmuth Fire Department was called to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street just after 4 a.m. Friday when a hotel room caught fire. When they arrived on scene, a room on the third floor was filling with smoke and flames. The room's smoke detector went...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Millions in funding going toward renovating Flint rental units

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is giving millions in grant funding to a Flint-area non-profit to renovate dozens of rental units. Communities First is getting more than $2.6 million to rehab 45 units in Flint. This is part of the state's efforts to add affordable housing units. A total...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Black Lives Matter holiday giveaway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter spreading hope and cheer. Organizers teamed up with Donations with Love and other community partners to host this year's holiday drive and giveaway. The event is just one way to lift up the community and bring joy to families.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint's Got Talent Contest

A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm

Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm. Al Jakubowski, Crime Stoppers Board Member, speaks during a Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County press conference announcing a new incentive program offering a reward of $500 for tips that lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm during a press release at Flint olice Department Headquarters on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Get Photo.
FLINT, MI

