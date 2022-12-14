Read full article on original website
State upholds liquor license revocation at problem Flint party store
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has turned down an appeal that sought to reverse the revocation of a liquor license at Cheers Market, a party store that Flint officials have long said was a nuisance to the west side neighborhood in the area of Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road.
Car drives into Midland building containing daycare
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs are underway after a car drove into a building, damaging a childcare center. It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Officials tell us a car hit a building on Joseph Street, along with a gas meter. The Early Explorers Childcare and Learning Center is...
Charcuterie, beer and wine shop in the works at Berridge apartments in Flint
FLINT, MI -- When the old Berridge Hotel was gutted, renovated and repurposed as apartments in 2008, the ground floor was left open for businesses to provide services for the Carriage Town neighborhood. Roughly 14 years later, that vision might finally take root. The Flint City Council has approved a...
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Morning 4: Police searching for suspect who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Detroit liquor store -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead. A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer,...
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case
Details of the agreement between the families and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were not publicly disclosed in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
Sister of slain 19-year-old prepares to confront her killer at sentencing
FLINT, MI – Kaycee Cypher has known for years what she would say to the man who killed her sister in July 2020. On Monday, Dec. 19, she’ll finally be able to deliver those words. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in the same...
Officers serving eviction notice stumble across family of alligators inside Detroit home
A lawful eviction took a bizarre turn for one bailiff and Detroit police officers on Friday when they went to notify a tenant, but found three other scaly and unruly residents in the home on the city’s eastside.
A hotel room at Frankenmuth's Fairfield Inn catches fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Frankenmuth Fire Department was called to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street just after 4 a.m. Friday when a hotel room caught fire. When they arrived on scene, a room on the third floor was filling with smoke and flames. The room's smoke detector went...
Millions in funding going toward renovating Flint rental units
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is giving millions in grant funding to a Flint-area non-profit to renovate dozens of rental units. Communities First is getting more than $2.6 million to rehab 45 units in Flint. This is part of the state's efforts to add affordable housing units. A total...
1 shot at Faurecia Plant • suspect shoots self before police arrest • attempted carjacker shot by car owner
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One employee was shot and killed at Faurecia Plant in Highland Park on Wednesday, the boyfriend of a murdered woman shot himself before police could arrest him in Detroit, and a man got shot while trying to carjack the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Black Lives Matter holiday giveaway
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter spreading hope and cheer. Organizers teamed up with Donations with Love and other community partners to host this year's holiday drive and giveaway. The event is just one way to lift up the community and bring joy to families.
Flint's Got Talent Contest
A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
Community pays final respects to Bryant "BB" Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There was sadness and hope in the hearts of those who paid their final respects to one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. For those who knew him, saying goodbye was painful but they know he leaves behind a legacy that will impact generations to come.
Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm
Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm. Al Jakubowski, Crime Stoppers Board Member, speaks during a Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County press conference announcing a new incentive program offering a reward of $500 for tips that lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm during a press release at Flint olice Department Headquarters on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Get Photo.
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
