FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash on I-75 south at Cincinnati-Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash on I-75 south at Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Car off the roadway, on the right side, traffic is impacted.
Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive
The driver of a vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash at Riverside Drive near the Boathouse Restaurant is in serious condition after extrication.
WLWT 5
Crews to move historic Hamilton train station to new location down the road
HAMILTON, Ohio — A historic train station in Hamilton is moving, 1,000 feet down the road. Crews are preparing to move the train station located on Martin Luther King Boulevard down to the corner where it connects with Maple Avenue. During the move, crews will shut shown MLK Boulevard...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash on Batavia Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Batavia Road in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on 5th Street and Walnut Street, Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on 5th Street and Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lanes on east I-275 in springdale cleared
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the two right lanes on eastbound I-275 at State Route 747 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on Interstate 275 in Springdale, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 3104 Dixie Highway in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Major interstate reconstruction project prompts restrictions on I-75 and 74
CINCINNATI — An interstate reconstruction project brings more road closures along two major interstates in Hamilton County this week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, roadway restrictions are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday as part of the Interstate 75 and Interstate 74 Mill Creek Expressway project. Thursday,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck
LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an active structure fire at 13 Chapman Lane in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Dr in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Drive in Fairfield, Butler County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-71/75 South in Covington involving a semi
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-71/75 South in Covington involving a semi. Airbag deployed, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Engineers close Liberty Interchange ramp as construction wraps up
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure as construction continues in Liberty Township. According to BCEO, the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound Interstate 75 will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at I-275
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a report of a crash with possible head injury on Colerain Avenue at I-275. traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
linknky.com
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
Erlanger neighborhood frustrated over power outages, damage caused by semis
The task force is working to find ways to collaborate with Boone County on reducing the number of semis driving through the Cherry Hill subdivision.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Rd, Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Springfield Township, unknown injuries, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
