ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lanes on east I-275 in springdale cleared

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the two right lanes on eastbound I-275 at State Route 747 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on Interstate 275 in Springdale, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 3104 Dixie Highway in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Major interstate reconstruction project prompts restrictions on I-75 and 74

CINCINNATI — An interstate reconstruction project brings more road closures along two major interstates in Hamilton County this week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, roadway restrictions are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday as part of the Interstate 75 and Interstate 74 Mill Creek Expressway project. Thursday,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-71/75 South in Covington involving a semi

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-71/75 South in Covington involving a semi. Airbag deployed, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Engineers close Liberty Interchange ramp as construction wraps up

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure as construction continues in Liberty Township. According to BCEO, the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound Interstate 75 will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click the video player above to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire

A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
FLORENCE, KY
dayton.com

The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru

The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on West Galbraith Rd, Springfield Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Springfield Township, unknown injuries, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy