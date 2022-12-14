Read full article on original website
Related
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Star Mozhan Marnò Recently Got Married — Who Is Her Husband?
Actress, writer, and activist Mozhan Marnò appears as one of Toby Fleishman's (Jesse Eisenberg) love interests on the FX on Hulu limited comedy series Fleishman Is in Trouble. Her character Nahid's situation on the series is a complicated one, but she does genuinely like Toby. Offscreen, Mozhan's own dating...
Where Was 'Who Killed Santa: A Murderville Murder Mystery' Filmed? Details on the Netflix Comedy Special
Who killed Santa Claus with his own candy cane? That's the big Christmas-sized question in the upcoming Netflix special Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. The special is a holiday one-off of the Netflix Murderville comedy series — where hapless detective Terry Seatlle (Will Arnett) recruits real-life celebrities to help him solve crimes in hilarious improvised episodes.
'The Recruit' Review: Noah Centineo Makes a Gritty Departure From Teen Rom-Coms
After dominating the rom-com genre and stealing the hearts of millions of teenage girls around the globe, Noah Centineo is ditching the petty adolescent drama for a job at the CIA. Well, not literally, but his character seemingly does in the brand new series The Recruit. This ambitious series may not be the first of its kind, but its performances set it apart from its competitors.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Extended Family Left Devastated by His Loss
Many fans are understandably shaken by the news that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who worked as the DJ on Ellen and was widely known in the dance world, has died. The news of his death also left many people wanting to know more about Stephen's life, including what things were like for him growing up, and who his parents and siblings are. Keep reading for all the details.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Who Is Jason Wahler's Wife? Details on 'The Hills' Star's Family Dynamic
It’s been a long time since MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills were a pop culture phenomenon. While it’s true that Lauren Conrad was the biggest star from the franchise, former bad boy Jason Wahler also kept tongues wagging. Article continues below advertisement. In the past, Jason...
'Four Christmases' Was Reportedly Filmed in This "Golden" State
The Christmas holiday season is officially upon us, which means folks are preparing to get their movie playlists in order. And with so many Christmas movies to choose from, old and new, it can be hard to put together the perfect movie marathon. Luckily, we're getting you a step closer by introducing you to 2008’s Four Christmases.
'When Christmas Was Young': Tyler Hilton Talks Filming CBS's Music-Driven Holiday Movie (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS's latest holiday movie, When Christmas Was Young, follows the story of a headstrong music manager named Luke Dawson (Tyler Hilton) who is in desperate need of finding a hit song for his client. When he stumbles upon the perfect Christmas tune from gifted singer-songwriter Melody Douglass (Karen David), she is adamant about not giving up the rights to the single she wrote years prior.
T.J. Holmes’ Replacement on ‘GMA:' Here's Who's Stepping in For the Anchor Following His Affair With Amy Robach
In early December of 2022, anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach of Good Morning America were taken off the air following the disclosure of their romantic relationship. In the interim, the powers that be put Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez in their chairs. Article continues below advertisement. However, someone new...
We Need a Second Season of 'The Recruit' After THAT Season 1 Ending (SPOILERS)
Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Recruit Season 1 on Netflix. Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) had one hell of a first week as a rookie CIA lawyer during The Recruit Season 1. After he's tasked with sifting through piles of letters threatening to expose agency secrets, he comes across one that might merit an investigation.
Where Is '1923' Filmed? 'Yellowstone' Offers Only Some Clues
We’re all psyched to watch 1923, a prequel to our beloved Yellowstone. The highly-anticipated series premiers on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022 and stars some incredible talent. We’re talking about Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, as well as Jerome Flynn of Game of Thrones fame, per IMDb.
Meet 'Finding Harmony' Choir Director David Brown — And Discover His Story
ABC is emphasizing music-themed programming in the 2022 holiday season. While the Josh Groban and H.E.R.-led Beauty and the Beast anniversary special is getting most of the attention, the network is also delivering something more down home with Finding Harmony, the one-off event focusing on a chorus in Ohio. Article...
TikToker James Droz Got Banned Temporarily, Fans Are Outraged
Fans are expressing outrage over the news that James Droz, a TikToker who has gone viral repeatedly for his reactions to professional sports losses, was temporarily banned from TikTok. Article continues below advertisement. Now, many fans want to know more about why exactly James got banned. They're also curious to...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
29K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0