Georgia State

Where Was 'Who Killed Santa: A Murderville Murder Mystery' Filmed? Details on the Netflix Comedy Special

Who killed Santa Claus with his own candy cane? That's the big Christmas-sized question in the upcoming Netflix special Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. The special is a holiday one-off of the Netflix Murderville comedy series — where hapless detective Terry Seatlle (Will Arnett) recruits real-life celebrities to help him solve crimes in hilarious improvised episodes.
'The Recruit' Review: Noah Centineo Makes a Gritty Departure From Teen Rom-Coms

After dominating the rom-com genre and stealing the hearts of millions of teenage girls around the globe, Noah Centineo is ditching the petty adolescent drama for a job at the CIA. Well, not literally, but his character seemingly does in the brand new series The Recruit. This ambitious series may not be the first of its kind, but its performances set it apart from its competitors.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Extended Family Left Devastated by His Loss

Many fans are understandably shaken by the news that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who worked as the DJ on Ellen and was widely known in the dance world, has died. The news of his death also left many people wanting to know more about Stephen's life, including what things were like for him growing up, and who his parents and siblings are. Keep reading for all the details.
'Four Christmases' Was Reportedly Filmed in This "Golden" State

The Christmas holiday season is officially upon us, which means folks are preparing to get their movie playlists in order. And with so many Christmas movies to choose from, old and new, it can be hard to put together the perfect movie marathon. Luckily, we're getting you a step closer by introducing you to 2008’s Four Christmases.
'When Christmas Was Young': Tyler Hilton Talks Filming CBS's Music-Driven Holiday Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS's latest holiday movie, When Christmas Was Young, follows the story of a headstrong music manager named Luke Dawson (Tyler Hilton) who is in desperate need of finding a hit song for his client. When he stumbles upon the perfect Christmas tune from gifted singer-songwriter Melody Douglass (Karen David), she is adamant about not giving up the rights to the single she wrote years prior.
We Need a Second Season of 'The Recruit' After THAT Season 1 Ending (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Recruit Season 1 on Netflix. Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) had one hell of a first week as a rookie CIA lawyer during The Recruit Season 1. After he's tasked with sifting through piles of letters threatening to expose agency secrets, he comes across one that might merit an investigation.
Where Is '1923' Filmed? 'Yellowstone' Offers Only Some Clues

We’re all psyched to watch 1923, a prequel to our beloved Yellowstone. The highly-anticipated series premiers on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022 and stars some incredible talent. We’re talking about Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, as well as Jerome Flynn of Game of Thrones fame, per IMDb.
TikToker James Droz Got Banned Temporarily, Fans Are Outraged

Fans are expressing outrage over the news that James Droz, a TikToker who has gone viral repeatedly for his reactions to professional sports losses, was temporarily banned from TikTok. Article continues below advertisement. Now, many fans want to know more about why exactly James got banned. They're also curious to...
