RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cooper Energy Limited (COPJF)
RBC Capital analyst Gordon Ramsay CFA maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Energy Limited (COPJF – Research Report) on December 15 and set a price target of A$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.17. According to TipRanks, Ramsay CFA is an analyst with an average return...
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Ltd. (SCPAF) Gets a Hold from Moelis
In a report released today, Murray Connellan from Moelis maintained a Hold rating on Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Ltd. (SCPAF – Research Report), with a price target of A$2.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.35. According to TipRanks, Connellan is a 2-star analyst with...
Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year.
Immunovant (IMVT) Gets a Buy from LifeSci Capital
In a report released on December 13, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.91. According to TipRanks, Slutsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
In a report released today, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF130.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $116.14. According to TipRanks, Pannuti CFA is an analyst with an average return...
J.P. Morgan upgrades Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF) to a Buy
In a report released yesterday, Terence Khi from J.P. Morgan upgraded Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF – Research Report) to a Buy, with a price target of OTHER2.05. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.33. According to TipRanks, Khi is ranked #5492 out of 8071 analysts. Currently, the...
Barrington Releases a Buy Rating on WNS (WNS)
Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio assigned a Buy rating to WNS (WNS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares opened today at $79.47. Colicchio covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, WNS, and Forrester Research. According to...
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Equity Lifestyle (ELS)
In a report released on December 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $65.27. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.26. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mirati Therapeutics, Curis, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics. According to...
Easterly Government Properties (DEA) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at BMO Capital
In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital downgraded Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $14.82. According to TipRanks, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4%...
J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.93. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as CDL Hospitality...
Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Vext Science (VEXTF)
Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on Vext Science (VEXTF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares opened today at $0.16. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Verano Holdings, Vext Science, and...
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business.
Prologis (PLD) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley
In a report released today, Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (PLD – Research Report), with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares opened today at $115.25. Kamdem covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Welltower, Extra Space Storage, and...
Needham Remains a Buy on Magnite (MGNI)
In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Magnite (MGNI – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $10.86. According to TipRanks, Martin is an analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.16%...
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Equity Residential (EQR)
RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Equity Residential (EQR – Research Report) on December 14 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $60.83. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and...
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as...
Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Apart from capital gains, some investors are always looking out for consistent income flow in the way of dividends. Here are two Australian banking stocks to consider. Currently, like every other big economy, Australia is also looking at an upcoming recession in 2023. The Reserve Bank of Australia, Australia’s central bank, has raised interest rates eight times in 2022 and is currently at 3.1% in December.
J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Hold Rating on Komercni banka, a.s. (KMERF)
In a report released today, Mehmet Sevim from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Komercni banka, a.s. (KMERF – Research Report), with a price target of CZK890.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.00. Sevim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Komercni banka,...
