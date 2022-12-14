Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
FBI searching for Russian nationals allegedly connected to smuggling ring tied to Merrimack man
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The FBI is searching for four Russian nationals who investigators say are connected to an alleged scheme to funnel banned technology and equipment to Russia. Investigators said the ring passed through New Hampshire, leading to the arrest of a Merrimack man, who is facing federal charges...
homenewshere.com
Robbed Salem Five in Tewksbury twice: New Hampshire man sentenced to 57 months in string of bank robberies
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Dec. 8, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 57 months in a federal prison for a robbing spree consisting of six banks in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire areas, including a bank in Tewksbury. According...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
newbedfordguide.com
Saugus woman sentenced for trafficking counterfeit Percocet pills containing Fentanyl
” A Saugus woman was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for her role in a large-scale drug trafficking organization that manufactured and distributed hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl. Nicole Benton, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs to two years in...
Transgender New Hampshire worker denied coverage alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries,...
WMUR.com
3 members of UNH fraternity acquitted of hazing-related charges
DURHAM, N.H. — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing-related charges. Last spring, video of a so-called talent show at the UNH chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was brought to the attention of Durham police. "It would be what I...
Saugus Drug Runner Who Helped Move 100,000 Fentanyl Pills Gets 2 Years: Feds
A 46-year-old Saugus woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a large drug ring that sold fake Percocet pills that were spiked with fentanyl was sentenced to two years in federal prison Friday, Dec. 16. Nicole Benton pleaded guilty in October to charges of conspiracy to manufacture, distr…
WMUR.com
Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell
BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
WMUR.com
1 dead after plane that took off from New Hampshire crashes in Canada
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL — One person is dead after a plane that took off from Nashua crashed in Canada earlier this week. The plane crashed Wednesday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada, about three miles from an airport there. Canadian media reported the plane was stopping there on its way to Greenland.
Judge Sends 31-Year-Old Methuen Man to Prison for Four Years for Fentanyl Drug Dealing
A 31-year-old Methuen man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his involvement in a fentanyl drug dealing. Nino De Leon Guzman, also known as “Chino,” was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. Guzman pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
Methuen Man Who Robbed Tewksbury Bank, Escaped After High-Speed Chase Gets 7 Years: Feds
A 26-year-old Methuen man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint before leading police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison, authorities said. Caio Costa approached a teller at the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. wearing a m…
WMUR.com
K9s sweep correctional facility in Manchester after 3 suspected inmate overdoses
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three inmates at the Valley Street Jail are back behind bars after getting treated for suspected overdoses. The incident prompted Joseph Costanzo, Hillsborough County Department of Corrections superintendent, to search the facility Wednesday for any drugs that were smuggled in with help from Manchester police K9s.
Parent Threatened To Harm Concord Schools Superintendent: Reports
A disgruntled parent emailed Concord schools officials earlier this week and threatened to harm superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter, CBS Boston reported. John Grace, 50, is accused of sending a message on Monday, Dec. 12, that made specific threats, CBS reported, though police did not release wha…
thepulseofnh.com
Suspected Overdoses At Jail
Authorities are investigating multiple suspected overdoses at the Valley Street Jail. Staff say three inmates have recently overdosed, prompting Manchester police to search the facility for drugs. Jail officials say it is possible for drugs to be smuggled into the facility even with security measures in place. It is unknown if any illegal substances were found during the search.
Lowell Police Add More Busts In Operation That Took On 'Cocaine Cowboys'
Lowell police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan revealed new charges and more arrests as part of their three-year investigation to break up one of the area's most prolific drug gangs called Cocaine Cowboys.Officials arrested 21 people in connection with several simultaneous raids police c…
