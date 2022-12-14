Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Video: Mostly dry with mixed skies
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first major storm of the season is racing away with a mostly dry and chilly pattern taking over for the next several days...all ahead of the next system by the end of the week. Partly sunny and breezy Sunday with a few flakes possible far...
WMUR.com
Video: Winter Storm Warning for parts of NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong early season winter storm continues to impact New Hampshire with more wet snow. The storm pulls away later today with big improvements for traveling for the afternoon into Sunday. Most of next week looks quiet ahead of a potential storm on Friday. Snow continues...
WMUR.com
Snow starting to taper off in New Hampshire after many spots see 12-18 inches of snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many parts of New Hampshire saw at least 1-2 feet of snow with some showers lingering in northern areas Saturday. A winter storm warning remains in effect across the northern half of New Hampshire until midnight. >> Weather alerts. The storm arrived late Thursday night and...
Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels
There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
WMUR.com
Video: Winter storm bring snow north and west, rain in southeast
A large wintry storm moves through today and into Saturday. This storm will bring snow and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday as lighter lingering snow. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. This looks like...
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power in New Hampshire following winter storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of Granite State electricity customers remain without power Sunday after a large storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state. As of 10:20 a.m. Sunday, almost 10,000 customers still did not have power, down from about 60,500 outages around...
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Storm arrives with snow and rain
A large wintry storm moves through today and into Saturday. This storm will bring snow and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday as lighter lingering snow. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. This looks like...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track rain-snow line, see when storm ends
VIDEO: Snow and rain are falling across the state. When will the precipitation end? Track the rain-snow line hour by hour here. Read the full forecast.
WMUR.com
Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
WMUR.com
Snow falling across New Hampshire, rain in SE spots; up to foot of snow or more possible
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect across most of New Hampshire, with a winter weather advisory issued for the southeastern part of the state. >> Weather alerts. STORM TIMELINE. The storm...
Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region
While the state’s largest utility said it had already restored power to thousands of customers, more than 51,000 remained without electricity, with further outages possible. Read the story on VTDigger here: Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region.
WMUR.com
Snow, rain lead to messy road conditions
In the Concord area, there was a mix of snow and rain throughout the day. Plows were able to keep roads and parking lots clear.
WMUR.com
Storm brings fresh snow to New Hampshire ski areas
LINCOLN, N.H. — Friday was a great day to hit the slopes in New Hampshire as a storm brought several inches of snow to ski areas in much of the state. Skiers and snowboarders at Loon Mountain said they were excited for what many called the first good snow day of the season.
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as strong winter storm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by early Friday morning in New Hampshire as a strong winter storm started moving through New Hampshire. Up to a foot of snow is possible in some areas Friday and Saturday. Visit this link and...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
WMUR.com
Plows work to keep roads clear as precipitation turns to all snow in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A major storm brought heavy snow Friday to much of New Hampshire and downpours to the southeastern part of the state. The storm made for a messy commute, and state police said they had responded to more than 120 reports of crashes and vehicles off the road in a 12-hour span. They said a lot of calls came from the I-93 corridor.
WMUR.com
Video: Snow surpasses one foot in Unity
VIDEO: It's been snowing all day in parts of New Hampshire and the snow is accumulating to over one foot in Unity. As of 4:50 p.m. Friday, Unity had one foot of snow.
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
WMUR.com
Crashes, spinouts reported in parts of New Hampshire as winter storm pushes through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to weather-related crashes across New Hampshire asa strong winter storm moved across the state. Sgt. Anthony Pratt, of the New Hampshire State Police, said reports of storm-related crashes started to come in around 5 a.m. >> Weather alerts. By 9 a.m., state police said...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
