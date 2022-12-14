MANCHESTER, N.H. — A major storm brought heavy snow Friday to much of New Hampshire and downpours to the southeastern part of the state. The storm made for a messy commute, and state police said they had responded to more than 120 reports of crashes and vehicles off the road in a 12-hour span. They said a lot of calls came from the I-93 corridor.

