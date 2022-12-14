ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Video: Mostly dry with mixed skies

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first major storm of the season is racing away with a mostly dry and chilly pattern taking over for the next several days...all ahead of the next system by the end of the week. Partly sunny and breezy Sunday with a few flakes possible far...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Winter Storm Warning for parts of NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong early season winter storm continues to impact New Hampshire with more wet snow. The storm pulls away later today with big improvements for traveling for the afternoon into Sunday. Most of next week looks quiet ahead of a potential storm on Friday. Snow continues...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels

There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Winter storm bring snow north and west, rain in southeast

A large wintry storm moves through today and into Saturday. This storm will bring snow and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday as lighter lingering snow. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. This looks like...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Storm arrives with snow and rain

A large wintry storm moves through today and into Saturday. This storm will bring snow and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday as lighter lingering snow. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. This looks like...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm

LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Storm brings fresh snow to New Hampshire ski areas

LINCOLN, N.H. — Friday was a great day to hit the slopes in New Hampshire as a storm brought several inches of snow to ski areas in much of the state. Skiers and snowboarders at Loon Mountain said they were excited for what many called the first good snow day of the season.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Plows work to keep roads clear as precipitation turns to all snow in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A major storm brought heavy snow Friday to much of New Hampshire and downpours to the southeastern part of the state. The storm made for a messy commute, and state police said they had responded to more than 120 reports of crashes and vehicles off the road in a 12-hour span. They said a lot of calls came from the I-93 corridor.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Snow surpasses one foot in Unity

VIDEO: It's been snowing all day in parts of New Hampshire and the snow is accumulating to over one foot in Unity. As of 4:50 p.m. Friday, Unity had one foot of snow.
UNITY, NH
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy