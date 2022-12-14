Read full article on original website
Related
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Orange County (VA) 2023 FO/MF signs with Virginia State
Orange County (VA) 2023 faceoff/midfielder William K. Lee of Go Big Sports Gorillas has signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division II lacrosse at Virginia State University. William K. Lee profile:. High School: Orange County High (VA) Positions: FOGO Specialist and Midfielder. College signed with: Virginia State University,...
toplaxrecruits.com
Registration open for R2Lacrosse Winter Micro-Showcase for girls on Jan. 7 at at Mt. Vernon, NY
Registration is open for the R2Lacrosse Winter Micro-Showcase for girls on Jan. 7 at the Sports Underdome in Mt. Vernon, NY. The event (3-6 p.m.) is for girls in the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 and features skills clinics. The event costs $120. Filed Under: Events, Girls, Mid-Atlantic,...
Comments / 0