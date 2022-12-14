Read full article on original website
How do you chuck the trophy away twice and still walk away with it?. Some would suggest there was a higher force involved, that there was some ordained plan for Lionel Messi to get his World Cup, to dot the last i on his resume, that it quite simply had to be. Others would suggest that Argentina are just better at penalties, and were able to somehow, by the length of Emi Martinez’s toe, get themselves there. Or you could say it was just a bunch of weird shit that happened.
Leo's legacy is on the line
After Argentina easily dispatched Croatia in the World Cup semifinals, the prophecy of Lionel Messi lifting the one piece of hardware that’d separate him from many of soccer’s other all-time greats is one win away. He’ll have that chance in what’s likely his final game on the sports’ biggest stage. It would either be a David versus Goliath matchup with Morocco upsetting its third European power in a row — including two of its former colonizers — or a pair of Goliaths vying for the global title.
Thank the lord FIFA is going back into its hole Sunday
The people who scream that sports should be an escape are usually the ones most in need of a reminder about empathy, equality, a natural disaster, or an ongoing war. Sports can be a great distraction for those who actually need it. “So-and-so would’ve wanted me to play” is a...
