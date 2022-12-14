How do you chuck the trophy away twice and still walk away with it?. Some would suggest there was a higher force involved, that there was some ordained plan for Lionel Messi to get his World Cup, to dot the last i on his resume, that it quite simply had to be. Others would suggest that Argentina are just better at penalties, and were able to somehow, by the length of Emi Martinez’s toe, get themselves there. Or you could say it was just a bunch of weird shit that happened.

4 HOURS AGO