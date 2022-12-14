Read full article on original website
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
NJPW STRONG Detonation Results – 12/17/22
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on December 17th. Matches were taped on November 20th from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/17) KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. Bateman...
WWE SmackDown Results – 12/16/22 – Intercontinental And Women’s Tag Title Matches And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is set to be a large one as both the Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are set to be defended on tonight’s show. You can see the full advertised show for tonight below. – Undisputed WWE Universal World Heavyweight...
Xia Li Revealed As The Mystery Attacker
Tegan Nox was attacked by a mystery person dressed in all black on SmackDown. Following the attack, they were dragged to the back by security. On WWE’s social media, they posted an exclusive video of Adam Pearce approaching the attacker and pulling their hood off to reveal that it was Xia Li. She didn’t say anything, just had an angry look. Pearce told the security to let her go and demanded she take a walk with him. You can see the video below.
Booker T Urges Mandy Rose Not To Throw Away Her WWE Career For A “Dangerous World”
Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. Fans were shocked WWE could release her for a reason like this. While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T talked about Mandy Rose’s shocking exit. Booker T simply urged the former Toxic Attraction leader to not throw away her WWE career for a dangerous world.
The Next Chapter Of The Book Of Hobbs Added To AEW Dynamite
The Book Of Hobbs continues. AEW Holiday Bash is set for Wednesday, December 21st on TBS at 8/7c. Lost of matches and segments have been already announced for the show, but, now we have another. AEW has announced that the next chapter in the book of Hobbs is set to air at Holiday Bash. For the last few weeks on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, we’ve seen Will Hobbs walk through and explain the story of his life. Now, we see the next piece this Wednesday.
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Moline, IL (12/17/22)
WWE held a live event on December 17 from the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, IL. You can read the full results for the live event below. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion...
List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
NXT Star Medically Cleared For In Ring Return
Quincy was last seen on WWE television on the October 25th episode of NXT when he accompanied Shotzi to the ring for her match against Lash Legend. The Super Diva was also co-host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Since then, Quincy Elliott hasn’t been seen on television. Recently, Quincy Elliot...
MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
NXT Live Event Results – 12/17/22
NXT held a live event on December 17th from University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (12/17) – Axiom def. Damon Kemp. – Scrypts def. Quincy Elliott. – Kiana James & Elektra Lopez def. Fallon...
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night Two Results (12/17/22)
Greektown Wrestling held night two of its Hardcore Holiday event on December 17 from the East End United Regional Ministry in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. – Space Monkey def. Tyler Tirva. – Nikita replaces Seleziya Sparx...
Watch: Alternative Angle Of Top Dolla’s Botched Dive On SmackDown
Hit Row faced Legado Del Fantasma and Viking Raiders in a triple threat match on SmackDown. During the contest, Top Dolla attempted to perform the leaping plancha. However, he failed badly and almost had a horrific fall to the outside. A fan recently took to Twitter and uploaded a video...
Dax Harwood Reveals Brutal Bruising From Final Battle
At ROH Final Battle, FTR put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Briscoes, in the third match of their trilogy. It was truly a blood war from start to finish, as fans were at the edge of their seats throughout the match. In the end,...
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Tackled Intruder In His Home
Jim Duggan recounts a scary story of his house being broken into. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Duggan explained that his home was broken into by an intruder on Thursday, December 8th around 6:45 p.m. and a man in his mid-20s, entered the front door of his South Carolina home. Duggan claimed he took the man down by grabbing his .44 caliber pistol and holding the intruder at gunpoint.
DPW 1st Anniversary Results (12/17/22)
DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling held its 1st Anniversary event on December 10 from Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem, NC. The event aired on DPW On Demand on December 17. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jay Malachi def. Diego Hill. – Adam Brooks def. LaBron Kozone. – Hyan...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 13 Results (12/10/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode thirteen of its show on December 10. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the episode below. – Robbie Rocket def. Kandi Krush. – Foxxy Fierce def. Ice Cold. – Penelope...
Battleground Tribute To Extreme Results (12/17/22)
Battleground Championship Wrestling held its Tribute To Extreme event on December 17 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results below. – Tod Gordon def. Bill Alfonso. – Bully Ray (w/ D-Von) def. Matt Cardona. – Frankie Street-Tough vs....
WWE Shipped Kurt Angle Jason Jordan’s Birthday Present After He Left It Behind
During Kurt Angle’s recent birthday appearance on Smackdown, Jason Jordan gifted him a photo of himself in his younger years surrounded by a heart made of pasta declaring Kurt Angle to be “#1 Dad.”. Angle ended up losing the gift that night in the arena. While speaking on...
MJF Thought It Was Stupid To Remain Off AEW TV During The Pandemic
MJF has always considered he could generate a greater response from the crowd than anybody else, ever since he joined AEW at its very first pay-per-view in 2019. He maintained his confidence that he would be responsible for the company’s destiny, even though others had doubts about it. The...
