The Book Of Hobbs continues. AEW Holiday Bash is set for Wednesday, December 21st on TBS at 8/7c. Lost of matches and segments have been already announced for the show, but, now we have another. AEW has announced that the next chapter in the book of Hobbs is set to air at Holiday Bash. For the last few weeks on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, we’ve seen Will Hobbs walk through and explain the story of his life. Now, we see the next piece this Wednesday.

21 HOURS AGO