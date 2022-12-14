Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
Seattle weather: Arctic blast cools temps, sparks lowland snow
SEATTLE - Dress in warm layers this week – a cold front is sweeping through Western Washington today. Today's weather maker is a "modified arctic air mass." This chilly air originates in the Arctic, but it warms up slightly as it moves south. Still, these temperatures are quite frigid by our local standards.
Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon
Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
Sunny Friday, lowland snow possible early next week
SEATTLE - Dry and cool weather continues through Friday, but a chance for lowland snow returns early next week. Western Washington residents woke up to a spectacular sunrise this morning. This was the view from our Capitol Hill camera looking at Mt. Rainier. After some areas of patchy fog, Western...
Idaho murders: Family of Xana Kernodle sets up scholarship
The family of Xana Kernodle has set up an endowed scholarship in her honor. And endowed scholarship is a "gift that keeps on giving," according to US Bank. The funds are invested, and interest is used to pay for student scholarships every semester.
WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force
TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
Washington lawmakers proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence
SEATTLE - Washington lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce a spike in gun violence-- a trend that many cities are now seeing. Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will be announcing new legislation soon to help curb gun violence. One of the people speaking at...
