ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a report by GetCenturyLink, New York ranks 48th in the United States for Christmas spirit this year. In 2021, the state ranked 50th. In 2020, New York ranked 41st. This year, the most Christmas spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked second this year and Utah ranked third. Washington, D.C. ranked in last place for the third year in a row.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO