localsyr.com
Latest on end of week winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on our pre-Christmas travel plans. Here are the latest details. Wet snow is moving into Central New York this afternoon. For some, like in the higher elevations south of Syracuse, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible by Thursday evening.
localsyr.com
Friday’s weather is going to be rough
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on our pre-Christmas travel plans. Here are the latest details. An arctic cold front is forecast to charge east through Central New York between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. What do we mean by an arctic cold front? How about this.
localsyr.com
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
localsyr.com
NYSP advises North Country motorists to drive only for emergencies beginning Friday
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — First responders are preparing for the upcoming storm and forecasted blizzard conditions on the way for the North Country. New York State Troopers said they will be checking major travel routes to make sure motorists are as safe as possible. Travel conditions are expected...
localsyr.com
National Grid preparing for power outages
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, employees with National Grid from two different states and one other county were deployed to New York State to help with the storm that will bring the potential for power outages. Jared Paventi, a communications manager for National Grid, said there will be...
localsyr.com
Transformational projects announced for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 12 transformational projects were announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, December 21, as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award (DRI). These projects will be for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway to improve the community’s walkability, create housing and business opportunities and restore historic...
localsyr.com
Water main break on South Geddes Street in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the city of Syracuse Department of Water, South Geddes Street between Richmond Avenue and Wilkinson Street will be closed due to a water main leak. The closure will begin today, December 22, so that repairs can be done. There will be detours available...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Here’s why you see bike rack fencing near airport entrance
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s the holiday travel season, so more of you are taking off and that has the number of questions about the Syracuse Airport picking up. Why are there bike rack barricades near the drop-off area of the airport?. The communications team at the airport...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Some Centro bus trips get canceled, what’s to blame?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a full staff of drivers at Centro has been a problem since the pandemic. Sick calls are amplifying what’s already a difficult situation. “Normally we have a really strong bench we can pull from, plug in another bus operator and the service goes out,” said Steven Koegel, Centro’s Vice President of Communications. “Right now that bench in the morning is empty.”
localsyr.com
Pastabilities, Armory Square anchor, celebrates 40th anniversary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s no better way to cheers to 40 years than with stretch bread and Hot Tomato Oil. That’s exactly the type of celebration appropriate for Pastabilities’ milestone anniversary. The restaurant opened on December 22, 1982. Partners in life and business, Karyn Korteling...
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
localsyr.com
New York among states with least Christmas spirit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a report by GetCenturyLink, New York ranks 48th in the United States for Christmas spirit this year. In 2021, the state ranked 50th. In 2020, New York ranked 41st. This year, the most Christmas spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked second this year and Utah ranked third. Washington, D.C. ranked in last place for the third year in a row.
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – December 20, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Carrie Lazarus joined Steve Tuesday to preview her 10th anniversary special celebrating the ‘Extraordinary: People and Places of Central New York’. She breaks down what led her to creating the show on NewsChannel 9 a decade ago. Turns out that Steve and the sports department played a role in that inspiration.
localsyr.com
NYS DMV extends validity of learner permit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Wednesday it has extended the validity of commercial learner permits (CLP) from six-months to one year. The extension comes as an effort to reduce barriers, and support the commercial driver industry amid the national driver shortage.
localsyr.com
Siblings ensure mother’s tradition of donating mittens lives on
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside the Northern Onondaga Public Library Brewerton Branch there’s a special Christmas tree. “We don’t put any ornaments on that tree,” explained Alissa Borelli, the branch manager. “We leave it for the mittens when Rae would bring them.”. Since 2010, Raelene...
