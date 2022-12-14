ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
AMARILLO, TX
Nebraska Examiner

Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts

LINCOLN — After a morning-long hearing Friday, irrigators in central Nebraska were granted formal legal standing to protest the proposed “merger” of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with the nearby Dawson Power District. The Nebraska Power Review Board will take testimony Jan. 27 over whether to approve the consolidation, which would involve […] The post Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
DAWSON, NE
doniphanherald.com

New truck stop planned for Crete

Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
CRETE, NE
knopnews2.com

Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KEARNEY, NE
abc7amarillo.com

Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
AMARILLO, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Temporary casino weeks away from opening

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino facility is likely to open before 2023 in Grand Island. It will be on the concourse of Fonner Park. It will have 300 machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, snacks and a club section; and table games will be added later. Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man from Holdrege sentenced for drug-related charge

HOLDREGE, Neb. -- A drug-related charge puts a Holdrege man in prison for 10 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 35-year-old Josiah Negley, of Holdrege, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Negley was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He will serve 120 months in prison along with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
HOLDREGE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wallace man receives over four years in prison for armed bank robbery

WALLACE, Neb. -- A man from Wallace was convicted on Friday for an armed bank robbery in Gothenburg. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 27-year-old Wesley Cassidy, of Wallace, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday for armed bank robbery. Cassidy will serve 50 months in prison with a five-year term of supervised release after, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
WALLACE, NE

