One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview. The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait he […]
Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts
LINCOLN — After a morning-long hearing Friday, irrigators in central Nebraska were granted formal legal standing to protest the proposed “merger” of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with the nearby Dawson Power District. The Nebraska Power Review Board will take testimony Jan. 27 over whether to approve the consolidation, which would involve […] The post Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Alex Fairly Discusses The Amarillo Civic Center Trial, It’s Implications, and Running For Mayor In Post-Trial Interview.
In his post-trial interview with Lance Lehnert, Alex Fairly discusses his views and opinions on winning the Civic Center trial, what could have happened, what this entire lawsuit represents for Amarillo, and his future plans. First, expressing his appreciation over the selection of a judge for the trial Fairly explained...
abc7amarillo.com
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino weeks away from opening
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino facility is likely to open before 2023 in Grand Island. It will be on the concourse of Fonner Park. It will have 300 machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, snacks and a club section; and table games will be added later. Grand Island...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Holdrege sentenced for drug-related charge
HOLDREGE, Neb. -- A drug-related charge puts a Holdrege man in prison for 10 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 35-year-old Josiah Negley, of Holdrege, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Negley was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He will serve 120 months in prison along with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Wallace man receives over four years in prison for armed bank robbery
WALLACE, Neb. -- A man from Wallace was convicted on Friday for an armed bank robbery in Gothenburg. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 27-year-old Wesley Cassidy, of Wallace, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday for armed bank robbery. Cassidy will serve 50 months in prison with a five-year term of supervised release after, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Tulia Police Chief resigns from department for ‘personal reasons’
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tulia Police Department recently announced that its Chief of Police Brandon Franco has resigned for “personal reasons.” The department added that Franco “was in good standing with the city of Tulia and the Tulia Police Department throughout his tenure as chief.” Franco, according to the department, served 17 months as […]
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board Member-Elect Katie Mauldin delivers ‘proof,’ calls for end of investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After receiving the most votes in the November election for Ward C of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin now says she has provided what she feels to be ample proof that she does in fact live in Ward C. Grand Island Public...
