NEXT Weather: More snow incoming, will affect Monday evening commute
MINNEAPOLIS -- More snow and colder temperatures are expected this week. The WCCO NEXT Weather team is forecasting that snow will arrive just in time to affect the Monday evening commute. An inch or two is expected for most of the state, with northern Minnesota seeing a bit more. It's expected to clear out by midnight. It'll be the first of at least two snow systems before Christmas. Another long-duration snow event is possible Wednesday through Thursday. An arctic blast is also expected by mid- to late-week, and could feature wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees below zero. Paired with snow, those frigid temperatures are expected to cause travel impacts on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Sunday will feature sun and a high temperature of 12 degrees. Monday will be slightly warmer before colder air arrives. Stay weather aware and follow WCCO for the latest updates.
KAAL-TV
Keeping the roads clear
(ABC 6 News) – Four straight days of snowfall in southeastern Minnesota. Snowplow drivers have been hard at work keeping the streets clear and safe for us to drive on. The snow tends to be tough time for some, but for plow drivers it’s just another day in the north star state.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
While light snow will linger through the weekend, the majority of heavy snowfall from this week's blizzard has come to a close. Most people across the Northland witnessed firsthand that we got a lot of snow. Multiple places saw near 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations near Lake...
kfgo.com
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn-Mower Electric Coop. to help restore power in northern Minn. from winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – Crews from Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative left Friday to travel to northern Minnesota to help restore power from this week’s winter storm. The National Weather Service Duluth says as much as 18-30″ of snow has fallen across the Northland over the last 3 days. The heavy, wet snow has snapped tree limbs causing them to fall on power lines leaving thousands of residents without power.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
mprnews.org
Snow globe, Minnesota: Swirling storm throwing down wintry blanket
Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west. Locally heavy totals will continue to fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-30s with upper 20s in the northwest. Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday. The snow continues...
This Is The Coldest City In Minnesota
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Calls In Outside Resources; Power Outages To Last Through Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power held a press conference Friday afternoon to update the media and public on its continued efforts to restore power to thousands of customers on the 4th day since the two-part winter storm moved into the Northland. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Minnesota Power reported...
voiceofalexandria.com
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Winter storm warning continues Thursday as snow impacts Twin Cities and surrounding areas
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Twin Cities. WCCO Radio meteorologist Paul Douglas expects up to seven inches of snow to fall particularly in the north metro creating tricky roadways.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
kroxam.com
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
