MINNEAPOLIS -- More snow and colder temperatures are expected this week. The WCCO NEXT Weather team is forecasting that snow will arrive just in time to affect the Monday evening commute. An inch or two is expected for most of the state, with northern Minnesota seeing a bit more. It's expected to clear out by midnight. It'll be the first of at least two snow systems before Christmas. Another long-duration snow event is possible Wednesday through Thursday. An arctic blast is also expected by mid- to late-week, and could feature wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees below zero. Paired with snow, those frigid temperatures are expected to cause travel impacts on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Sunday will feature sun and a high temperature of 12 degrees. Monday will be slightly warmer before colder air arrives. Stay weather aware and follow WCCO for the latest updates.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO