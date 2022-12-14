ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: More snow incoming, will affect Monday evening commute

MINNEAPOLIS -- More snow and colder temperatures are expected this week. The WCCO NEXT Weather team is forecasting that snow will arrive just in time to affect the Monday evening commute. An inch or two is expected for most of the state, with northern Minnesota seeing a bit more. It's expected to clear out by midnight. It'll be the first of at least two snow systems before Christmas. Another long-duration snow event is possible Wednesday through Thursday. An arctic blast is also expected by mid- to late-week, and could feature wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees below zero. Paired with snow, those frigid temperatures are expected to cause travel impacts on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Sunday will feature sun and a high temperature of 12 degrees. Monday will be slightly warmer before colder air arrives. Stay weather aware and follow WCCO for the latest updates. 
KAAL-TV

Keeping the roads clear

(ABC 6 News) – Four straight days of snowfall in southeastern Minnesota. Snowplow drivers have been hard at work keeping the streets clear and safe for us to drive on. The snow tends to be tough time for some, but for plow drivers it’s just another day in the north star state.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
KAAL-TV

Freeborn-Mower Electric Coop. to help restore power in northern Minn. from winter storm

(ABC 6 News) – Crews from Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative left Friday to travel to northern Minnesota to help restore power from this week’s winter storm. The National Weather Service Duluth says as much as 18-30″ of snow has fallen across the Northland over the last 3 days. The heavy, wet snow has snapped tree limbs causing them to fall on power lines leaving thousands of residents without power.
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
mprnews.org

Snow globe, Minnesota: Swirling storm throwing down wintry blanket

Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west. Locally heavy totals will continue to fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-30s with upper 20s in the northwest. Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday. The snow continues...
voiceofalexandria.com

I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident

(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
KROC News

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
kroxam.com

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
