Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Mistake Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been playing well since returning from injury, though he's making a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes. Prescott, who was known for his ball security when he first took over for Tony Romo, has thrown a ton of interceptions in recent games. "Dak Prescott has thrown 10...
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Loss On Sunday
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars, 40-34, on Sunday afternoon in overtime. Dallas dropped to 10-4 on the season with the defeat against Jacksonville. Dak Prescott's final throw of the game was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. That ended the game. While the loss ended the Cowboys' hopes of...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Jeff Saturday Went Viral During Colts Historic Collapse
Fans had plenty to say about Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday after Week 15's 33-point collapse to Minnesota on the road. Up by 30+ at the half, Indianapolis thought it had a win in the bag, but the Vikings were able to force OT after roaring back in the second half; providing us the largest comeback in NFL history.
How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff. According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision. "Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Stunning Titans Play
The Tennessee Titans just made what is arguably the play of the year on defense on Sunday. Tennessee pulled off an incredible two-man interception against Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. And, yes, you read that correctly - it was a two-man interception. Two Titans defensive backs combined...
Tua Tagovailoa's Message For Bills Fans Is Going Viral
The Buffalo Bills topped the Miami Dolphins in a cold, snowy game on Saturday night. Following the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a classy message for Bills fans. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion earlier this year. During that time, Bills fans rose up and donated a lot of money to...
Video Of Deion Sanders Consoling Jackson State Player Going Viral
Jackson State lost its final game of the season on Saturday, falling to North Carolina Central in a heartbreaker. Deion Sanders' now-former program lost, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday. Following the game, a video of Deion Sanders consoling a player who dropped the potential game-tying pass went viral on social...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Matt Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Terrible Loss
The Indianapolis Colts looked poised to make an emphatic statement when entering halftime up 33-0 over the Minnesota Vikings. A huge road lead somehow turned into a 39-36 loss. Minnesota pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history Saturday. Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Matt Ryan reflected on the stunning development.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Gross Injury
Another year, another Joe Burrow pinky injury. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a painful pinky injury late in the regular season. This year, it appears to have happened again. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. It doesn't...
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral
The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
689K+
Followers
87K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0