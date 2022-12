Michigan has received a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney senior D'Juan Waller. Waller was in Ann Arbor for an official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Waller is listed as a safety and has played all over the field for Chaney, but indications are that Michigan could also try him as a cornerback.

