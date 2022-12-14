Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the past couple of years, the future of retail has changed—again. When COVID hit, brick and mortar retail stores, especially small businesses, had to pivot to a new normal that incorporated online or curbside options for customers, with an even more intense urgency than there had been prior.
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
Village of Homer officials announced earlier this week both the town and village plan to replace the bridge on Wall Street overlooking the Tioughnioga River. “We are looking at a one lane walkway right next to it. We gotta talk to the nearby residents and that is the next step,” Village deputy mayor Patrick Clune said Tuesday. “The engineering is looking at the preliminary work because we have a pump station and a drain line that exists out there.”
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 16th at 9:06am. School districts and colleges in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's school day due to the weather. Here's...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
It's the end of an era for another popular retailer in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. This time, it impacts parents and their children. Signs are up in the mall that indicate Children's Place will be closing in January of 2023. The Children’s Place closed seven stores during the...
Police activity started around 2 on Main Street in Cortland near Port Watson Street after a reported shooting. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. City of Cortland Police are asking the public for...
It’s a pretty big storm and numbers have been all over the place the last couple days, but as it approaches the Capital Region and the Northeast, snow totals are becoming clearer. In the higher elevations of Warren, Saratoga, Fulton and Herkimer Counties, as much as two feet of...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that concluded with Tanesha Bennett, 38 of Cortland, being arrested for DSS fraud.
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Cortland County Sheriff Mark E. Helms has lifted the travel advisory for Cortland County. Even though the travel advisory has been lifted, please be careful if you must travel. Original Story:. The Cortland County Sheriff Office has issued a Travel Advisory until further notice for Cortland County. During a travel...
