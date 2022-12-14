Read full article on original website
James Cameron Does A Deep Dive Into The Relationship Between Avatar 2's Na'vi And Tulkun
If there were anything fans of James Cameron's "Avatar" were understandably expecting from its long-awaited sequel, it had to be the kind of intricate world-building that made the first movie such a massive box-office smash. Cameron is no stranger to the craft of world-building, implementing it in so many iconic sci-fi and fantasy works, from the cyberpunk-lite time traveling of the first two "Terminator" films to mapping out the class stratification of a luxury steamliner in "Titanic."
Lucy Knight's Shocking Death On ER May Not Have Sat Well With Fans
For a time in "ER," being a doctor at Cook County General Hospital meant you could do your job relatively unscathed. Sure, there were the emotional battle scars and mental health tolls. Still, the medical drama series didn't rack up nearly the body count as "Grey's Anatomy," the heir apparent to "ER," insofar as the hospital staff was concerned.
Virgin River Star Lauren Hammersley's Favorite Scene To Film Was In The Season 4 Finale
Based on the book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, "Virgin River" is a series that's jam-packed with soapy drama and titillating romance. First and foremost, the series is about the love story between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As with any good romance, many obstacles have kept the couple from being happy. Despite having similar life goals and an obvious chemistry that's impossible to ignore, their romance has been a challenge from the beginning. When Mel first arrived in town, she was still mourning the death of her husband, a factor that made her cautious about jumping into a new relationship. However, Jack's former flame, Charmaine, has proved to be an even bigger issue.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Jenna Ortega's Iconic Wednesday Dance Almost Involved A Flash Mob Before She Shot The Idea Down
There are plenty of iconic dance scenes in film and TV, such as Gene Kelly in "Singing in the Rain" or Uma Thurman and John Travolta in "Pulp Fiction." Now a TV dance scene has made this honorary list by achieving viral popularity, forever setting it among the most memorable. We're, of course, referring to the dance scene in the hit Netflix series, "Wednesday." The scene appears in Episode 4 of the show, "Woe What a Night."
James Cameron Teases A Darker Portrayal Of The Na'vi In Avatar 3
After 13 long years, fans are finally going back to Pandora on the big screen courtesy of James Cameron and "Avatar: The Way of Water." And rather than wait another decade-plus to do another installment of what has become Cameron's signature franchise, "Avatar 3" is just around the corner, with "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5" planned for the future as well. Cameron has even said that he has plans for "Avatar 6" and "Avatar 7" if the fans demand them, and it's somewhat dizzying to imagine how the acclaimed filmmaker might intend to keep the film series from running out of creative steam into those unusually high-numbered installments.
Avatar 3 Reportedly Has A Tulkun-Sized Runtime Of Nine Hours Ahead Of James Cameron's Cuts
Moviegoers are now returning to the world of Pandora more than a decade after it was introduced in "Avatar." The 2009 film garnered three wins and nine nominations at the Academy Awards in 2010. And now, fans can experience its highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film introduced Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a Marine who joins an operation that's infiltrating Pandora because it's the home to a valuable mineral known as unobtainium. As part of the mission, Jake and his teammates take on the likeness of the Na'vi, the inhabitants of Pandora. While learning about the culture, Jake becomes smitten with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the two ultimately help take down the operation that's threatening the Na'vi's home.
Johnny Galecki Compares His Experience On The Big Bang Theory To Friends
"The Big Bang Theory" aired on television for the first time in 2007, offering CBS audiences a sitcom unlike any other. Instead of focusing on a dysfunctional yet loving family or a kid coming of age in a wacky neighborhood, it put the focus on a group of young adults who wear their love of comic books, video games, science, and general pop culture on their sleeves. It goes without saying that viewers responded well to this premise, resulting in the program running for 12 years and becoming a globally-recognized TV favorite.
Hypno-Hustler's Creator Is Also Responsible For A Beloved Guardians Of The Galaxy Member
The big-screen version of the Spider-Verse is reportedly expanding. The Hollywood Reporter said it has learned from sources that actor and musician Donald Glover is stepping into the Hypno-Hustler suit in a new film with Sony Pictures. According to Marvel, the Hypno-Hustler is known in the comics for using hypnotic music and some groovy technology to cause chaos as a member of the band Mercy Killers. THR notes that the villain made his Marvel Comics debut back in 1978 in "Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man" No. 24. The issue, written by Bill Mantlo and penciled by Frank Springer, found Spider-Man fighting crime inside a disco as he tried to pull the plug on the Hypno-Hustler's scheme (via Marvel).
What Has Lucifer Star Kevin Alejandro Been Up To Since The Show Ended?
Kevin Alejandro's "True Blood" character, Jesús Velásquez, was so perfectly cast fans immediately fell in love with the Mexican witch, or brujo, just as quickly as Lafayette Reynolds (Nelsan Ellis) did. Alejandro brought charisma and compassion to the role, and his romantic relationship with Lafayette was a favorite. "Loved him; he was probably one of my favorite characters," wrote u/Agt38 on a "True Blood" subreddit. "I was truly devastated when he died; it wasn't fair. I'm still salty about it."
Are Chandler Riggs And Andrew Lincoln From The Walking Dead Friends In Real Life?
Chandler Riggs more or less grew up on the set of "The Walking Dead." Riggs was just 10 years old when he started playing Carl Grimes, and he was 17 by the time of his character's shocking death. That's old enough to drive, to start your senior year of high school, and, of course, old enough to face down a horde of ravenous zombies with confidence.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Sam Worthington Offers His Own Take On The Unsettling Underwater Training
Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.
How Much Of Solo: A Star Wars Story Did Ron Howard Rewrite After He Took The Reigns?
The practice of changing the directors on blockbuster films is as old as Hollywood itself. From Victor Fleming replacing both George Cukor in "Gone with the Wind" and Richard Thorpe in "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939, to Joseph L. Mankiewicz taking over from Rouben Mamoulian during the troubled shoot of 1963's "Cleopatra," to recent superhero film switcheroos like Edgar Wright for Peyton Reed in "Ant-Man" and Michelle MacLaren for Patty Jenkins in "Wonder Woman," when a massive production needs a new helmer for one reason or another, studios are not afraid to bite the bullet. Which isn't to say that a director switch doesn't come with certain consequences — like the public confirmation that a certain project might (probably) be facing major woes.
1923's Darren Mann 'Hunted Down' Taylor Sheridan For His Role - Exclusive
Up-and-coming star Darren Mann has landed the role of a lifetime starring alongside Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" origin story "1923." As dedicated rancher Jack Dutton, Mann plays the son of John Dutton Senior (James Badge Dale) and great-nephew to Jacob and Cara Dutton (Ford and Mirren), who is deeply loyal to his family. As Darren Mann revealed during an exclusive interview with Looper, it's a role that he pursued, "hunt[ing Sheridan] down" for years trying to get on his radar — and that persistence paid off.
Avatar 2: Sully's Plan To Protect His Family Betrays His Original Movie Arc
When we were first introduced to Pandora and all the eclectic and out-there creatures it homed, the one certainty was that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) was the man with a plan in a new body. Fully aware of how outgunned the people he had become a part of were, he took on the brave task of proving his worth by snagging an enormous bird and amping up the tribe to face off against the enemy when war was on the horizon.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of I Wanna Dance With Somebody Before
Whitney Houston left a huge mark on the world of music until her death in 2012. Among the best-selling artists of all time, she is widely regarded as one of the best singers to ever live (via Rolling Stone). With hits such as "I Will Always Love You" and "The Greatest Love of All," she has influenced everyone from Beyoncé to Mariah Carey thanks to her strong vocals, and also won a string of awards, including Emmys, Grammys, and even Guinness World Records. Her career was not just limited to music either, with Houston going on to star in successful films such as "The Bodyguard" with Kevin Costner.
Yes, That Was Dame Helen Mirren Narrating The Barbie Movie's First Trailer
Ever since it was announced that Greta Gerwig would be directing the upcoming "Barbie," speculation regarding the film has abounded. What would the ambitious director of pictures such as "Ladybird" and "Little Women" do with a movie about the iconic Mattel toy? Today, audiences got a sneak peek at the first teaser for "Barbie," and it was quite literally Kubrickian. Sparse shots of little girls playing with traditional dolls in a barren landscape give way to a surreal image of Margot Robbie as a giant, 15-foot-tall Barbie towering over it all as the children look up in awe. The teaser features a voiceover proclaiming to the sweeping horns of the "2001: A Space Odyssey" theme that young girls have always played with dolls, and that "The dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until ... " at which point a shot of the gargantuan Robbie blocks out the sun itself as Barbie.
Whatever Happened To Kevin Nealon?
Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon made a name for himself as part of the "Saturday Night Live" cast between 1986 and 1995. He made audiences laugh with original characters and spot-on impressions of other celebrities and also served as an anchor for the popular "Weekend Update" segment, giving some of his most memorable comedic performances while delivering satirical news. After his successful run on "SNL," Nealon entered the film world with roles in multiple Adam Sandler-led projects including Gary Potter in "Happy Gilmore" and Stanley the Gatekeeper in "Little Nicky."
The Franchise - What We Know So Far
HBO has tapped two auteurs to spearhead its next big comedy. Armando Iannucci is no stranger to tackling large and complicated ideas with hilarious twists. Joining forces with HBO in 2012 for "Veep," the satirist shed light on the chaotic and often ridiculous inner-workings of the United States government. The series went on to become a critical hit, nabbing over 15 Emmys during its seven season run, making it one of HBO"s most popular offerings in the 2010s. Iannucci has since spearheaded the sci-fi satire "Avenue 5" for the network. He's also dabbled with the silver screen, with his cinematic credits including the biting "The Death of Stalin," which comedically retells the aftermath of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's death. After holding a mirror to the world of politics and space, Iannucci's next project is set to be super heroic in nature. This time, he's got a surprising collaborator for his next effort.
Nick Jonas Said He Learned To Laugh At South Park's Jonas Brothers Parody Episode
It's no secret that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a tendency to paint celebrities in a not-so-flattering light. From the late Michael Jackson's nose falling off to the repulsive Snooki monster, nobody is safe from this duo. The list of parodied Hollywood personalities is endless, but...
