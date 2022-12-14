Ocean Beach man — brother of woman killed in Capitol riot — gets probation in two local confrontations

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DA Clears Officers in 10 Police Shootings, Half Dating Back More Than 2 Years
The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has cleared 18 law enforcement officers of criminal liability in 10 separate police shootings, seven of them fatal, officials said Friday. The shootings date from May 2020 to February of this year; six involve officers from the San Diego Police Department, three...
San Diego Channel
Spring Valley domestic violence suspect escapes after standoff
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Spring Valley neighborhood was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident barricaded himself inside a home, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. According to the department, deputies first received a call about a domestic violence...
Solana Beach woman accused of killing stepfather testifies in murder trial
A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather testified Friday that she had no role in killing the man, whom she says died overnight while he was sleeping in her vehicle outside her home.
DA's office clears officers in 10 San Diego County police shootings
18 local law enforcement officers have been cleared of criminal liability in 10 different police shootings, seven of which resulted in fatalities.
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
SWAT standoff ends with suspect not found
A SWAT standoff Saturday in Spring Valley ended with the man deputies were looking for still at large, authorities said.
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
San Diego Channel
Man trying to intervene in argument stabbed in Southcrest
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was stabbed five times Saturday while trying to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman in the Southcrest neighborhood, police said. The stabbing happened at about 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South 43rd Street when the victim...
Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand
SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter), Mike Edison. Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN...
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.
At Least 2 Motorists Killed in Separate North County Collisions
Two crashes in North County Saturday led to the deaths of at least two people, authorities said. One, at 6 p.m. in Valley Center, involved a hit and run. The San Diego County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene, 29241 Cole Grade Road, north of Valley Center Road, at 6:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
Meth, stolen gun found in East County home during arrests: Sheriff’s
Deputies discovered illegal drugs, a stolen gun and stolen credit cards inside an El Cajon home while arresting two suspects in connection with a burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Court settlement reached after woman dies following plastic surgery operation
A young mother's family is speaking out after reaching a settlement agreement with the Bonita plastic surgeon who's accused in her death.
El Cajon neighbors concerned about coyotes after horse attack
Neighbors in El Cajon's North Crest community are being warned about a rise in coyote sightings.
Suspect arrested in group attack of Ocean Beach man walking his dog
Dajour Hardaway was allegedly a part of a group that brutally attacked Woody Boethel as he walked his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue on Nov. 18.
iheart.com
Wrongful Death Suit Filed in connection with Downtown Bus Choking Death
SAN DIEGO - The parents of a man who was choked to death on a bus in Downtown San Diego have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the parents of Anthony McGaff, 28, claims the MTS driver failed to protect their son and should have stopped the bus during the incident, according to a report by CBS 8. The lawsuit comes after the parents filed a tort claim with MTS, which the transit agency denied.
Triple rear-ended collision caused by suspected DUI driver in Ocean Beach
A suspected DUI driver crashed into the back of a vehicle in Ocean Beach Friday, causing a triple rear-ended collision, said the San Diego Police Department.
Comments / 0