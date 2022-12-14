Read full article on original website
Biden signs marriage protection act while Montana’s Zephyr looks on
Montana Representative-elect Zooey Zephyr didn’t just make history by becoming the first openly transgender woman to be elected to the Montana Legislature, she watched history on Tuesday in the nation’s capitol. Zephyr, who won election from a district in Missoula, attended Tuesday’s “Respect For Marriage Act” bill signing in Washington D.C., by U.S. President Joe […] The post Biden signs marriage protection act while Montana’s Zephyr looks on appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?
The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
Montana can learn from Colorado’s newest national monument
The Mountain Mamas started in Montana in 2013, and over two years ago branched out to Colorado. In both states we have thousands of moms united by a simple premise: We are rooted in the western lifestyle of raising our families outside. Therefore, we work to raise our collective voices to keep our rivers pristine, […] The post Montana can learn from Colorado’s newest national monument appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Utah senator files bill attempting to create national definition of obscenity
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) unveiled a new bill this week in an effort to create a federal definition of obscenity that would apply to the internet.
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
How Much Do You Have to Make in Montana to be Considered Middle Class?
What does middle class even mean these days for Montanans?. I pondered this question after looking at utility bill, internet bill, and rent. It seems the price of gas to heat my home has definitely gone up. Don’t even get me started on food. According to PEW, about half the U.S. population is considered to be middle class.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Wyoming
Wyoming is home to Yellowstone National Park, which includes the picturesque Yellowstone Lake. Thousands of other lakes (around 4,000) are scattered across the state. The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is on the southern border, Jackson Lake is in Grand Teton National Park, and the Glendo Reservoir is in eastern Wyoming. Some of the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes. Occasionally, glaciers will carve out a smaller deep lake. Smaller deep lakes can also form in the crater of volcanoes. Is one of the biggest lakes in Wyoming also the deepest? How deep is Yellowstone Lake? What fish prefer deeper cooler lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Wyoming!
Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review
A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
Three Men Receive 100 Wildlife Violations in One of Wyoming’s Biggest Poaching Cases Ever
One of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming's history was finally cracked. On Monday, Dec. 12, three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations, as the result of a seven-year-long investigation that took place across four states and several agencies. The convicted men include Russell Vick of Alabama; Robert Underwood of Oklahoma; and David Underwood of South Dakota, with fines that amounted to more than $300,000 in fines and restitution.
Would Montanans Support the Rent-a-Christmas Tree Concept?
Christmas trees are awesome. Real trees smell good and the tradition of putting up a tree is so ingrained in our culture that I doubt we'll ever not put one up at the holidays. It's estimated that around 35 million Christmas trees are harvested each year in the United States, with another 50 million in Europe. That's a lot of trees! Most Christmas trees in the US are grown sustainably by tree farms that plant 1 to 3 trees for each one harvested. The top tree-growing states are Oregon, North Carolina, and Michigan.
Everything about the Yellowstone franchise is sensational - especially its real-world impact in Montana
As residents of Butte headed to vote in person last month, they skipped the usual polling location of Butte-Silver Bow Civic Center and instead walked through the doors of another building most locals had frequented for years -- albeit for an entirely different purpose.They were casting their ballots in a now-closed Herberger’s, the department store which shuttered in 2018 in the Butte Plaza Mall. The mall, like most of its contemporaries, stands as a limping shell of its former self. It’s about a mile and a half from the civic center, where the nearly 30,000-square-foot space was otherwise occupied with...
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
NBCMontana
Montana Supreme Court considers whether advanced practice nurses can provide abortions
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in Weems v. State, a case that will decide whether advanced practice registered nurses can legally provide abortions in Montana, or whether the Legislature has a broad ability to regulate a nurse’s scope of practice currently overseen by a professional medical board.
Vodka or Whiskey? This is the Top Selling Booze Brand in Montana
Last week I shared with you what I thought were pretty impressive sales numbers for Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana. And while those numbers are significant (nearly $1 million per day in rec and medicinal cannabis sales), booze is still king in Big Sky Country. By a landslide. The 2022 (fiscal year) alcohol sales report from the Montana Department of Revenue reveals some interesting tidbits.
railfan.com
Montana Rail Link Names New President
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link will have a new president before its likely demise in 2023. On Friday, the railroad announced that Joe Racicot, the railroad’s current vice president of administration and general counsel, will replace Derek Ollmann effective immediately. Ollmann, who has been president of MRL...
Incoming Senate GOP campaign chair Daines pledges to 'do whatever it takes to win'
Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the incoming chair of the Senate Republicans’ campaign committee, says he will do “whatever it takes to make sure we have a Republican majority” in 2024.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
