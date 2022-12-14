From Marty McFly's grandfather paradox to the twisted family tree in the atmospheric Netflix series "Dark," time travel stories can be a ton of fun to watch –- if you can keep up with all of the wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey plot twists, causality loops, and paradoxes, that is. In the wild and wooly world of time travel, anyone can be their own ancestor and couples can get to know each other in the wrong order, which makes creating a traditional timeline something of a challenge. But in the canon of time travel tales, one of the most brilliantly executed and rewarding to watch is Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett's "12 Monkeys."

2 HOURS AGO