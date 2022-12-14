Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Neighbors cautious after porch pirate swipes packages from a McCordsville home
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in tracking down a porch pirate who brazenly took a number of packages from someone's home. Doorbell camera video shows the moment someone - whose face is covered in a hat and facemask - marches...
WTHR
Veterinarian warns of holiday pet dangers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas countdown is on! However, that holiday excitement can also mean more emergency calls into the veterinarian. During the holidays, Pet Wellness Clinics receive calls every day about pets eating something they shouldn't. Chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, is very harmful to your dog, along...
The cheapest time of year to fly is almost here
INDIANAPOLIS — December into January is traditionally the most expensive three weeks to travel of the entire year. But what goes up, must come down. Katy Nastro with Scott's Cheap Flights said between January and February is the least expensive time to travel. "You can see deals up to 80% off," Nastro.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries says they like to do "big things and good things." One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over. "When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.
Where to see the best holiday lights around Indy
Make spirits bright by taking friends and family to these holiday lights displays.
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
Amazon delivery driver caught on video stealing pride flag in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — People in the South Broad Ripple neighborhood are confused and frustrated after several people say their pride flags were stolen over the weekend. The culprit appears to be an Amazon driver wearing a blue vest. "My mind honestly went blank. I was confused. I didn't know what...
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
Southside Times
A teacher for life
“My mother says that when I was a child, I started teaching my 2-year-old sister. I had never even heard of school, but here I was teaching,” said Linda Begley, a longtime Southside resident and independent Medicare agent. She would go on to make her teaching status official at...
Docs: Eaton couple left 3 dogs outside without food, water for 4 days
EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home. According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery […]
bcdemocrat.com
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
Think twice before plugging a heater into a power strip
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – As the weather continues to get colder, fire officials are reminding everyone to not plug space heaters into power strips and/or extension cords. Greenfield Fire Territory says heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Officals say the reason for this is that power strips and extension cords can’t […]
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
Naloxone vending machine installed at Kokomo library
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana got another naloxone vending machine Thursday. It was installed at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library on Union Street. The library partnered with Turning Point and Overdose Lifeline to open the vending machine to the public. Naloxone is a medication that can greatly reduce — and...
'They're turning this into a slum' | A trashy situation for tenants at Cheswick Village Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine living in a community surrounded by trash, and apartments filled with mold, rats and roaches. . That's what's happening in Cheswick Village Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Neighbors say two weeks ago, dumpsters disappeared. "One day, the bins just was gone. They've...
Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok
Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades.
IACS event lands 68 animals homes before the holidays, 90 others still up for adoption
INDIANAPOLIS — Just two weeks ago, Indianapolis Animal Care Services posted to Facebook pleading for adoptions, calling the overcrowding situation at the shelter "dire." But thanks to a weekend adoption event, the shelter's situation has somewhat improved. IACS announced Monday that 68 animals were adopted during its Sweater Weather...
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
readthereporter.com
Carmel business owner: monopolized hospital systems are major contributing factor to rapidly rising health care costs
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0