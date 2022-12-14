ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Veterinarian warns of holiday pet dangers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas countdown is on! However, that holiday excitement can also mean more emergency calls into the veterinarian. During the holidays, Pet Wellness Clinics receive calls every day about pets eating something they shouldn't. Chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, is very harmful to your dog, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

The cheapest time of year to fly is almost here

INDIANAPOLIS — December into January is traditionally the most expensive three weeks to travel of the entire year. But what goes up, must come down. Katy Nastro with Scott's Cheap Flights said between January and February is the least expensive time to travel. "You can see deals up to 80% off," Nastro.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

A teacher for life

“My mother says that when I was a child, I started teaching my 2-year-old sister. I had never even heard of school, but here I was teaching,” said Linda Begley, a longtime Southside resident and independent Medicare agent. She would go on to make her teaching status official at...
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Docs: Eaton couple left 3 dogs outside without food, water for 4 days

EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home. According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery […]
EATON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Think twice before plugging a heater into a power strip

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – As the weather continues to get colder, fire officials are reminding everyone to not plug space heaters into power strips and/or extension cords. Greenfield Fire Territory says heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Officals say the reason for this is that power strips and extension cords can’t […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Naloxone vending machine installed at Kokomo library

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana got another naloxone vending machine Thursday. It was installed at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library on Union Street. The library partnered with Turning Point and Overdose Lifeline to open the vending machine to the public. Naloxone is a medication that can greatly reduce — and...
KOKOMO, IN
