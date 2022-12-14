Felony arrest made for allegedly burglarizing storage units; police issue several similar warrants
A 47-year-old man was charged with a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity Tuesday because he allegedly burglarized storage units earlier this year, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department has seen numerous reports — some related and some not — of storage unit break-ins this year. It even received two more on Tuesday. But for several months, the perpetrators had yet to be arrested.
