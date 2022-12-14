Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Carted off Sunday
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Robinson had to be carted off after going down with a knee injury during the second half. Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury before returning in the fourth quarter, according to John Shipley of SI.com. Therefore, either Blake Hance or Walker Little will likely step in at left tackle for the time being.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Suiting up Sunday
Edwards (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will therefore make his return from a two-game absence after managing to close out the week with back-to-back full practices. The talented safety's return coincides with that of position mate Antoine Winfield (ankle), meaning the Buccaneers will have the back end of their defense intact against the Bengals' dangerous air attack.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped up into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
CBS Sports
Browns vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Cleveland knocks Baltimore out of first place in AFC North
In a sloppy, grungy, mistake-filled Saturday night affair, the Cleveland Browns defeated the division rival Baltimore Ravens, 13-3. Cleveland was gifted numerous opportunities to take and extend its lead thanks to errors on the part of Baltimore, and mostly did not take advantage of them. Had the Ravens been able to capitalize on their own chances with any degree of consistency, they likely would have won. Alas, that's not how things went down.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Returns versus Dallas
Taylor (hamstring) returned during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Taylor was temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury. His ability to return comes at a crucial point for Jacksonville, as starting left tackle Cam Robinson is now questionable to return with a knee injury, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Won't return
Morse has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's matchup against the Dolphins after being diagnosed with a concussion. This is Morse's sixth career concussion, per Jason Wolf of The Tennessean, so Buffalo will presumably be extremely cautious with its starting center moving forward. In Morse's absence, Buffalo has moved Greg Van Roten to center, while David Quessenberry has taken over at right guard.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Suffers season-ending injury
Mone suffered a season-ending ACL injury Thursday against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Mone picked up the start but was forced to exit Thursday's contest early in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was unable to return to action Thursday after suffering an ACL injury. With the defensive tackle set to miss the rest of the season, the Seahawks may need to look outside the organization for reinforcements, as Al Woods is also dealing with an Achilles injury.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set to start Sunday
Wilson will start Sunday's game against the Lions after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Wilson, who was a healthy scratch the past three games, was named the Jets' No. 2 quarterback over Joe Flacco earlier this week and will immediately step in as the starter since White hasn't been cleared for full contact. In seven starts this season, Wilson has completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions, and he also has 24 carries for 94 yards and another score.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense, which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Campbell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Campbell recorded three total tackles (one solo) before suffering the knee injury in the second half. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the veteran defensive lineman will presumably undergo testing, and more information should be available in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Jeff Saturday says 'plenty of blame to go around' after Colts' record-breaking collapse against Vikings
Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday made headlines earlier this year when he became the first head coach hired without any coaching experience in the NFL, CFL or college football since Norm Van Brocklin was hired by the Minnesota Vikings in 1961. On Saturday, coach Saturday made headlines for being on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Headed to IR
Denver placed Jones (hip) on its season-ending injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. After physicians determined Jones would need four to six weeks to recover from the hip issue he's dealing with, his 2022 season is coming to an end. For the rest of this year, rookie sixth-rounder Matt Henningsen should see his role expand at defensive end.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: Miami arrives in snowy Orchard Park with trunks of gear for the cold, per report
The Miami Dolphins are going to feel very much like the road team during their Saturday night matchup against the rival Buffalo Bills. Old Man Winter arrived in Buffalo on Friday night, and left behind about eight inches of the white stuff. Buffalo isn't done with the snow just yet either, as a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss
Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Done for day
Huntley (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game at New Orleans, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. After sustaining an ankle injury in the first half, Huntley will sit out the rest of the game. 2021 fifth-rounder Avery Williams could see a few carries in Huntley's absence.
Comments / 0