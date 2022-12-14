ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
WPXI

Former Syracuse standout, Seton Hall coach Louis Orr dies at 64

Longtime New York Knicks forward and former Seton Hall coach Louis Orr died on Thursday. Orr spent eight seasons in the league after an impressive run at Syracuse, where he was on coach Jim Boeheim’s first team with the Orange. Orr went 100-18 over his four seasons with Boeheim, and averaged 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while reaching the NCAA tournament four straight times. He finished with 1,487 career points.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy