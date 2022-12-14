Longtime New York Knicks forward and former Seton Hall coach Louis Orr died on Thursday. Orr spent eight seasons in the league after an impressive run at Syracuse, where he was on coach Jim Boeheim’s first team with the Orange. Orr went 100-18 over his four seasons with Boeheim, and averaged 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while reaching the NCAA tournament four straight times. He finished with 1,487 career points.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO