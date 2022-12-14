Read full article on original website
Related
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WPXI
Grizzlies star Ja Morant ejected after talking with courtside fan during Thunder game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected from their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night after he was seen talking to a fan sitting courtside at the Paycom Center. In the final minute of the second quarter in Oklahoma City, Morant suddenly received two technicals and was...
WPXI
Kyrie Irving hits buzzer-beater over Fred VanVleet to lift Nets past Raptors
Kyrie Irving came up clutch on Friday night in Toronto. Irving sent Fred VanVleet sliding and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Brooklyn Nets past the Raptors 119-116 at Scotiabank Arena. With just 3.1 seconds left on the clock, Ben Simmons inbounded a pass from the...
WPXI
Former Syracuse standout, Seton Hall coach Louis Orr dies at 64
Longtime New York Knicks forward and former Seton Hall coach Louis Orr died on Thursday. Orr spent eight seasons in the league after an impressive run at Syracuse, where he was on coach Jim Boeheim’s first team with the Orange. Orr went 100-18 over his four seasons with Boeheim, and averaged 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while reaching the NCAA tournament four straight times. He finished with 1,487 career points.
Comments / 0