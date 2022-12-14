ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Badger Herald

Construction begins for a new luxury apartment near campus

Subtext, a nationwide developer, and Stevens Construction Corp. broke ground on a new 12-story luxury apartment building on W. Johnson St. after demolishing eight residential buildings this fall. VERVE, the 12-story luxury apartment, will total 536 beds among 142 units in an attempt to address the increase of students and...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

American Red Cross calls off strike ahead of Holiday Blood Drive

Thousands of American Red Cross workers agreed on a contract Tuesday and called off a strike on the region’s biggest blood drive day, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees email press release. The Red Cross’ 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive will take place at the Alliant Energy Center Dec. 23.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy