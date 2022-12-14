Read full article on original website
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
thediscoveriesof.com
Stunning Hikes in Palm Springs: Trails to Help You Discover a Desert Oasis
Planning the ultimate Palm Springs hiking holiday? The dreamy desert oasis is blessed with a number of epic trails – these are the very best. Palm Springs isn’t just the playground of the rich and famous… It’s filled with plenty of hikes that us normal folks can embark on too.
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
localemagazine.com
8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs
Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Crumbl Cookies Opens in La Quinta
Crumble Cookies in La Quinta has their grand opening Friday, December 16th. Store owners, Robert and Cami McFarlane, stopped by NBC Palm Springs to give viewers a peek at what they can expect. The store is located at 46480 Washington Street near the Trader Joe’s. Store hours are from 8...
z1077fm.com
‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16
If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
FodorsTravel
This Drag Queen-Run Motel Offers the Ultimate Pink-Hued Escapism
World-famous drag queen, Trixie Mattel, adds her signature flair to a renovated Palm Springs motel. Walk through the pink metal gates into a fantasy world created by the feisty and fabulous Trixie Mattel (a.k.a. Brian Firkus, when not in drag). This first-of-its-kind motel, owned and operated by a drag queen, has a bright and colorful design that will make you smile.
First Firebird fan fest at Acrisure Arena
The firebirds are just one day away from their first home game in the desert. An amped-up crowd came out for the Firebird Fan Fest at Acrisure arena. Fans like the Preston family are ready for the home opener. "I love it. You should come, please; it's so great; come, ladies and gentlemen," said the Preston Girls. The post First Firebird fan fest at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Struggling with holiday loneliness? There are multiple opportunities for connection in Palm Springs
Loneliness isn’t just simply being alone – it is a feeling you have whether you’re literally alone or not. It is characterized by a feeling of disconnectedness. While the winter holidays are joyous for some, for those already experiencing a mental or emotional health issue, loneliness can be exacerbated.
Mountain lion P-22, the 'Hollywood Cat,' is euthanized at SD Zoo
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Norco, CA
Have you had a good look at the restaurants in Norco, California?. You’ll be surprised to find delicious Italian, American, Mexican, Japanese, Thai, and other unique cuisines to indulge your appetite. Their food is exquisite, the service is excellent, and there’s plenty of opportunity to share a meal with...
2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert
Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, after a single vehicle crash. CalFire officials said that the crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning, on Portola Ave. and Mesa View Drive, near the Ironwood Country Club. Firefighters said that one car was on its side against a gate when they arrived on The post 2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan
A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday. “We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave The post Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan appeared first on KESQ.
Temecula man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach police arrested a man that they believe is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on December 5. According to a press release, after more than two weeks of investigation, detectives were able to locate and arrest Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody in Moreno Valley.They believe his is connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth. The shooting occurred back on Dec. 5 at around 8 p.m., when Huntington Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive. Upon arrival, they found Sengpaseauth suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no further details provided in the investigation.
Kathleen Kelly becomes new mayor of Palm Desert
For the second time in a little under three years, Kathleen Kelly is the new mayor of Palm Desert. Kelly was sworn in as mayor during Thursday's city council meeting. She previously served as mayor in 2021. Palm Desert rotates the position of mayor annually. Councilmembers Gina Nestande and Karina Quintanilla were actually next in The post Kathleen Kelly becomes new mayor of Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Thieves Busted In Temecula
Some of the items stolen in Temecula in Dec 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 28 year old woman from Riverside and a 15 year old child have been arrested for burglarizing several stores in Temecula. Christian Ragland would park her 2017 Lincoln Continental, then run into a...
menifee247.com
Menifee children have a special day at Santa's Workshop
Helped by one of Santa's elves, a young girl picks out a gift from one of several display tables. (Staff photos) Menifee youngsters had fun picking out free Christmas gifts and visiting Santa on Saturday at the 17th annual Menifee Santa's Workshop at Quail Valley Elementary School. The program, held...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
