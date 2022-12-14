ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. North Greenville Fire Department and deputies are investigating the incident at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire officials investigating fire in Travelers Rest

North Greenville Fire and Greenville Co. deputies are investigating a fire that happened on Locust Hill Road on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Multiple people came out to the wreath-laying ceremony at a cemetery located on Powdersville Road in Easley on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Officials closing roads due to flooding...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies in Laurens County crash, troopers say

LAURENS, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened on East Jerry Drive near Snows Drive at around 12:41 a.m. Sunday. They say a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling south, went off the left side of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man they said robbed a bank in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/bank-robbed-in-spartanburg-suspect-arrested/. Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man they said robbed a bank in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/bank-robbed-in-spartanburg-suspect-arrested/. Upstate students donate hand-made blankets for...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson police searching for endangered teen who ran away

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding an endangered 15-year-old who ran away. Mariah Thompson was last seen on Thursday around Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department. Thompson is described as five foot three and 220 pounds. Her last...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers looking for driver accused of driving into 3 people in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people early Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:13 a.m. along Knighton Chapel Road. According to troopers, the driver was driving south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions

Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions. Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health …. Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions. Holiday Weather Week: Weather & baking gingerbread. This year marked the 13th anniversary of the National Gingerbread House Competition, held each year at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville community holds Grand Annual Menorah lighting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville community is coming together for the Grand Annual Downtown Menorah Lighting at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Greenville. The annual event will start with a festival at 4 p.m. on North Main Street at NOMA Square with the Menorah lighting happening at 5 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy