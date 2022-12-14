Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
Sierra Sun
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
news3lv.com
Where is the marijuana money for schools, why is Nevada still short in student funding?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Overcrowded classrooms, old textbooks, are teacher shortages are just some of the issues you see across Nevada schools because they say they aren't getting enough money. Earlier this week a national report ranked Nevada near the bottom when it comes to school funding. It's something...
Elko Daily Free Press
Joe's Fishing Hole: Winter weather benefits anglers, recreationists
This winter is starting off with a bang as far as precipitation is concerned. However, before we get too excited, last year got off to a great start and then fizzled. Another issue is that while we have a lot of snow on the ground and in the mountains, our air is so dry that much of that moisture evaporates. This even happens at the higher elevations in the Ruby Mountains, which is why the skiing is so great there. As the moisture evaporates out of the snow at higher elevations, it makes it like a fine powder.
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 12/16/2022
Temperatures remain well below average with no rain in sight for Southern Nevada. The long-range forecast is hinting at 60° weather returning later next week for Christmas. The north breeze will be calming down this evening, setting us up for a cold start Saturday morning. We’ll see most neighborhoods around the Las Vegas Valley dipping down below freezing. A Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for areas of Mohave County, Arizona where temperatures will be below freezing for several hours. High temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 40s Saturday afternoon.
2news.com
$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce
The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
2news.com
Nevada K-12 Receives All "F's" in Making the Grade 2022 Report
Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation, according to the 2022 Making the Grade report. The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: How fair is school funding in your state?
Fox5 KVVU
City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
Fox5 KVVU
Slain Nevada officer’s widow pushes back against proposal to clear death row
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death penalty debate continues in Nevada as Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday, he supports commuting the sentences of everyone on death row to life in prison. The Nevada Board of Pardons has been called upon by Sisolak to commute all death sentences in the state to life in prison. On Tuesday, clearing death row is set to go to a vote.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences
8newsnow.com
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
Delays on I-15 south of Las Vegas due to big rig crash
Drivers headed to Southern California on I-15 this morning are experiencing traffic delays before Jean, which is about halfway between Las Vegas and the California border.
Culinary Union members at Valley Hospital vote to authorize strike
Members of the Culinary Union at Valley Hospital in Nevada decisively voted on Friday to approve a strike if a contract is not agreed upon.
Fox5 KVVU
Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
Sewage tests show Clark County COVID transmission at record levels
UNLV's wastewater testing program has identified a spike in viral load that has dwarfed the January Omicron variant surge.
963kklz.com
The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada
Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
2news.com
DA's Office Files Challenge to Nevada Board of Pardons amid Commutation Discussion
The Nevada Board of Pardons is scheduled to discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week. If approved, those commuted death sentences would be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The December 20 meeting will consist of Governor Sisolak, the Justices of...
