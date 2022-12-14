This winter is starting off with a bang as far as precipitation is concerned. However, before we get too excited, last year got off to a great start and then fizzled. Another issue is that while we have a lot of snow on the ground and in the mountains, our air is so dry that much of that moisture evaporates. This even happens at the higher elevations in the Ruby Mountains, which is why the skiing is so great there. As the moisture evaporates out of the snow at higher elevations, it makes it like a fine powder.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO