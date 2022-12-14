Bears vs. Eagles: Week 15 Preview, Predictions, Odds, Matchups

Take a dive into the film, stats, betting lines, and matchup analysis before the Bears vs. Eagles Week 15 matchup.

On Sunday, Bears vs. Eagles will kick off at noon CT at Soldier Field. The Philadelphia Eagles have won the last five head-to-head matchups and enter Week 15 with the best record in the NFL (12-1). Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have pieced together a competent and explosive offense but have had trouble stopping anyone since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Prior to trading Quinn, the Bears' defense allowed an average of 18.9 points per game. Since the trade, the defense is allowing 33.5 points per game.

Right now, it feels like every game will be a shootout that the Bears lose late. But maybe that is not the worst thing, considering that they are out of the playoff picture and could land a top-three draft pick .

Bears vs. Eagles Betting Lines

In the above table, I have noted the spread and the projected spreads. Projections are according to my four models (DVOA, EPA, Poisson, LinReg), PFF, and 538’s models for Bears vs. Eagles. Why use so many different models? Because they serve as a crosscheck for each other. The more models that say something is a good bet, the more assurances you get. After all, that is what all of us gamblers want, assurances.

Bears and Eagles Cover History

Eagles Cover History

"Good coaches win. Great coaches cover the spread."

Since 2020, the Chicago Bears have been home dogs 15 times, with a record of 5-10 ATS. Additionally, they are 3-12 on the money line (Bears to win straight up) in these situations, and 6-9 on the over. This year is the first season for new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. In his first 12 games, Eberflus is 3-9 straight up, 4-8-1 ATS, and 9-4 on the over.

Since 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles have been road favorites 13 times with a record of 4-9 ATS. Additionally, they are 9-4 on the money line (Eagles to win straight up) in these situations, while they are 7-6 on the over. Under second-year head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles are 21-10 straight up, 16-14-1 ATS, and 19-12 on the over.

Bears vs. Eagles Team Stats

Bears vs. Eagles Advanced Stats

Advanced stat rankings for the 2022 season are shown for the Bears and Eagles here. This includes DVOA, success rates, EPA/Play, and an average ranking of all three for offense and defense.

Eagles Positional Breakdown & Key Players

Eagles Starting Lineup

The “Pos. Rank” uses multiple position-specific stats to generate a relative ranking for each player at their position. The percentile is simply a representation of their rank. For example, from 2020-2022, A.J. Brown ranks in the 89th percentile among all qualifying WRs.

The average Eagles offensive starter ranks in the 63rd percentile for their position from 2020-2022. Meanwhile, the average Eagles defensive starter ranks in the 59th percentile for their position from 2020-2022. The Bears' positional rankings can be seen in the “Extra Points” section.

· Jalen Hurts – QB

· A.J. Brown – WR

· DeVonta Smith – WR

· Jason Kelce – C

· Fletcher Cox – iDL

· Javon Hargrave – iDL

· Josh Sweat – EDGE

Eagles Scouting Report – Offense

Play-Caller: Nick Sirianni

Bears vs. Eagles Team Stats - Offense

All-22 Review

To get a better idea of the Eagles' offensive attack, I reviewed the All-22 film from their Week 14 contest against the Giants and their Week 12 matchup against the Packers. In a passing league, the Eagles have built an offense that revolves around the running ability of their quarterback.

The Eagles run most of their offense out of 11 personnel, with a decent amount of 13 personnel sprinkled in. Because they stayed in 11 personnel for the majority of the game reviewed, that is what I focused on. There are two indicators to watch out for:

1. Shotgun or Under Center

2. Where is the Tight End lined up?

Most of their runs come from the shotgun on what appear to be read-option plays. Although, I am not sold that these are called with a true option all the time. On the tape, there were a handful of times where Hurts had nice lanes to pick up chunk yards but still handed the ball off. Then, there were some plays where he kept the football as the Eagles sent pulling blockers in his direction. But the read option is not where Hurts' legs really kill you. Where they really become a problem is on designed QB draw plays and scrambles. Additionally, if you do see the Eagles lined up under center, it is most likely a run. Although, they do sprinkle in a little bit of play-action to keep defenses on their heels.

When in shotgun with a tight end lined up as a blocker, the most likely scenario is a read option or RPO. If they are in shotgun with a tight end lined up in the slot or out wide, the most likely scenario is a dropback pass (without any play action). Additionally, if the pass catchers are lined up out wide, stacked on top of each other, expect to see a Run-Screen Option or an Alert Screen.

The Eagles have struggled more in the straight dropback passing game. They have used play action the sixth-most of any NFL team and have used screens the eighth-most. They can do this because of the rushing threat that Hurts poses in addition to the high level of talent at skill positions. Additionally, their offensive line is extremely talented and offers the Eagles a lot of versatility in their scheme. The OL is made up of athletic movers who have plenty of size (aside from Jason Kelce).

Eagles Scouting Report – Defense

DC: Jonathan Gannon

Bears vs. Eagles Team Stats - Defense

All-22 Review

Lighter boxes, crowded coverage shells, and some absolute dogs along the defensive line. This defense likes to use Cover 4 and Cover 6 shells on the back end. And they can do this because of their defensive line, which allows them to limit the running attack despite having fewer bodies in the box. While they are not excellent at containing outside runs, they do a great job of limiting damage on interior runs.

Speaking of their defensive line, the Eagles' defensive line is almost as multiple as their offense. They use a standard 4-2-5 front to get after the QB on passing downs. But in more neutral situations, they employ a 3-3-5 front that keeps the offense guessing as to where the rush will come from and who will be in coverage. Then, they have the personnel to employ a 3-4-4 front when they feel the need to stop the run. A defensive line that includes Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Jordan Davis, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh, and Milton Williams is one to be feared. They lead the NFL in sacks for a reason.

On the back end, the Eagles are one of the least predictable teams in the NFL when it comes to coverage shells. They use late rotations to their advantage, running two-high and one-high shells at comparable rates. Additionally, the Eagles are one of the most man-heavy defenses in the NFL, which can be difficult to differentiate from Cover 4 and Cover 6. And don’t forget, the back end has a few decorated CBs in Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Bears vs. Eagles Summary and Prediction

High Ho, High Ho, to the NUMBER TWO PICK we go! The Philadelphia Eagles are going into Soldier Field Sunday as the better team, top to bottom. While their offense is a little gimmicky and has struggled more against Cover 2- and Cover 3-based schemes, the Chicago Bears' defense likely doesn’t have the talent available to consistently get stops.

And while Justin Fields should be good for a few fun plays in this game, this might be the most complex coverage scheme he has seen all season. We could be in for a learning moment or two as a passer, especially with this Eagles defensive line getting after him. Unless the bye week had some supernatural healing powers for this roster, they might just be overmatched this week.

Eagles: 31

Bears: 21

Extra Points

Chicago Bears Positional Breakdown & Key Players

Bears Starting Lineup

Injury Report

