This mission begins innocuously enough, but it won't remain so for long. Soaking in the sun on the beach during a prolonged vacation from his SOLDIER-related duties, Zack is soon joined by Cissnei, the female member of the Turks we met earlier. They'll discuss some things, and then Tseng shows up on the scene. At this time, G Divers will come out of the water. However, armed with only a beach umbrella and your bathing suit, it seems like the odds are stacked against you.

20 HOURS AGO