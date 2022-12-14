Read full article on original website
IGN
High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Bounty: Garmantuous
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to resurrect Lezduit, fight through the last of the G3 army, and beat the Garmantuous boss fight. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
IGN
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
IGN
The Best Reviewed Games of 2022
2022 had the potential to be the biggest year for new video games since 2017. Unfortunately, a number of big delays (Breath of the Wild 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Starfield among them) took some of the wind out of this year's sails. Yet even with those setbacks, there were still a ton of games that recieved a 9 or higher from IGN. As we move into 2023, we’re looking back at this year’s standout releases. From FromSoft’s instant-classic Elden Ring in January to Sony’s stellar God of War Ragnarok in November.
IGN
There's Nothing You Can Do
This portion of IGN's Days Gone walkthrough explains how to complete the mission There's Nothing You Can Do. There's Nothing You Can Do is an optional mission that becomes available after the main story is completed and the credits have rolled. This particular mission is the last mission you will encounter during Days Gone.
IGN
Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams
Speaking with Kunsel again after you've read the e-mails will bring you to the corridor outside of the office. Follow him to the mission registration screen, where you can register to undertake the game's many optional missions. However, the first mission is far from optional. Approach the save point nearby after registering and save your game.
IGN
Part 04: An Angel's Dream
Zack's epic fall from the previous chapter concludes here, when he lands in a destroyed church. The nearby girl is Aerith (Aeris from Final Fantasy VII), and she is quite protective of her flowerbed naturally growing there. The reason for this is simple -- flowers are a rare commodity in an industrialized city such as Midgar, and Zack concurs, telling Aerith that she can make a load of money selling them to the citizenry. When you gain control, open the chest in the back left corner for a couple of Ethers.
IGN
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
IGN
Part 06: Protect Your Honor
This mission begins innocuously enough, but it won't remain so for long. Soaking in the sun on the beach during a prolonged vacation from his SOLDIER-related duties, Zack is soon joined by Cissnei, the female member of the Turks we met earlier. They'll discuss some things, and then Tseng shows up on the scene. At this time, G Divers will come out of the water. However, armed with only a beach umbrella and your bathing suit, it seems like the odds are stacked against you.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 4
38:49 - vs. G Warrior. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
A Space Ranger Recruit
A Space Ranger Recruit is the second Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A little unsure of his place in the Village, A Space Ranger Recruit will task you with helping Buzz find his place by suggesting he set up his very own Star Command. A Space...
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Clanne is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. As a Steward of the Dragon, Vander is a younger member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos along with his twin sister Framme and their superior, Vander, and has watched over Alear during their 100 year slumber. Clanne is well-versed in the magic arts, and can punch a hole in armored units, or those hiding behind cover.
IGN
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
IGN
Five Nights at Freddy's Casts Its Two Leads
After a tumultuous seven years since indie horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s was optioned for a film adaptation, the upcoming movie has finally found its two leads. According to a report by Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set to become the movie's leads, though Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, hasn’t yet announced what roles they’ll take on.
IGN
Where to Watch Classic Christmas Movies Online in 2022
It's that time of year again, and if you haven't already been watching Christmas movies, you're probably planning to do so very soon. There's nothing quite like turning on a classic Christmas film for bringing the nostalgic comfort of tradition into your home and elevating your holiday spirit to the max.
IGN
Tomb Raider: Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Join Forces for New Entry in the Series
The Tomb Raider franchise will see a major entry, thanks to Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics. Amazon announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with video game developer Crystal Dynamics to develop a new Tomb Raider title. This will be available on multiple platforms, and Amazon Games will provide full support and publish the game globally.
IGN
How The Rick and Morty Finale Sets Up Season 7 | Rick and Morty Canon Fodder
The Rick and Morty holiday special marks the end of Rick and Morty Season 6 of the Adult Swim hit. Rick Sanchez has been a big journey for this season of Rick & Morty, as Dan Harmon and Justin Rowland promised, but it’s not what it seems. Morty Smith uncovers an upsetting truth, and Morty isn’t as happy with Rick anymore as a result. We also return to the multiverse of it all with season favorites like Space Beth back as a regular fixture.
IGN
How to Use Magic in Valheim
The new Mistlands update in Valheim allows players to use magic for the first time. This magic is only available by finding various items tucked away in the new biome, so you’ll need to dive pretty deep into this spooky new zone. This section of IGN’s Valheim guide will explain how to unlock this magic for yourself.
IGN
Epic Games Holiday Sale 2022: Here Are the Top 10 Deals on Video Games That You Should Not Miss
Epic Store, one of the biggest platforms to buy games on PC has just provided players with some exclusive discounts along with a free game for the day. Epic Store is known to provide free games every week, but this time they have revealed one game that is only free for the day.
IGN
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
