According to a sign left out front "regretfully, this Krispy Kreme Shop has permanently closed." It then directs people to a store in Winston-Salem. "As we continue to implement our omni-channel model to better serve our guests and achieve long-term growth, we have closed our Boone, NC shop location. It is a privilege to be part of the Boone Community and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty."

BOONE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO