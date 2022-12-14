ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Go Blue Ridge

The Krispy Kreme on Blowing Rock Road has officially closed it's doors for good

According to a sign left out front "regretfully, this Krispy Kreme Shop has permanently closed." It then directs people to a store in Winston-Salem. "As we continue to implement our omni-channel model to better serve our guests and achieve long-term growth, we have closed our Boone, NC shop location. It is a privilege to be part of the Boone Community and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty."
BOONE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Denver man competes in reality television Moonshine competition

DENVER – It all started with wine. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, saw a video on YouTube on how to make wine out of Welch’s grape juice, two cups of sugar and bread yeast. From these humble Welch’s grape juice beginnings Calo was chosen to compete on a Discovery Channel reality series, “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” which airs today, Wednesday, Dec. 14 on the Discovery Channel.
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Boil Water Advisory issued for almost 300 customers in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the city of Lenoir after a water line break Wednesday morning. The water line break around 4 a.m. drained a city water tank and left about 300 customers without water in the Bushtown area of Lenoir. Once water pressure returns, those customers will need to boil their water before use.
LENOIR, NC
WXII 12

Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond

Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
NEWTON, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man In Jail Without Bond

Jason Ray Williams, age 45 of Hiddenite, is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. He was arrested Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by stalking and assault-communicating threats.
HIDDENITE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Viewpoint: Iredell County GOP Executive Committee wisely rejects party disloyalty complaints

During the two years leading up to the 2022 elections, there was a carefully orchestrated effort to undermine the public’s confidence in Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education members and administrators as well as Iredell County government and health department administrators who were following public safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

