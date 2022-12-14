Read full article on original website
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Go Blue Ridge
The Krispy Kreme on Blowing Rock Road has officially closed it's doors for good
According to a sign left out front "regretfully, this Krispy Kreme Shop has permanently closed." It then directs people to a store in Winston-Salem. "As we continue to implement our omni-channel model to better serve our guests and achieve long-term growth, we have closed our Boone, NC shop location. It is a privilege to be part of the Boone Community and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty."
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
Several school districts on 2-hour delay due to fog, potential freezing rain in NC mountains
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in western North Carolina will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday due to the potential for patchy fog and freezing rain, administrators said. Ashe County Schools and Watauga County Schools will both operate on a delay. A cold rain has settled over much of the Carolinas as a […]
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man competes in reality television Moonshine competition
DENVER – It all started with wine. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, saw a video on YouTube on how to make wine out of Welch’s grape juice, two cups of sugar and bread yeast. From these humble Welch’s grape juice beginnings Calo was chosen to compete on a Discovery Channel reality series, “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” which airs today, Wednesday, Dec. 14 on the Discovery Channel.
WBTV
Boil Water Advisory issued for almost 300 customers in Lenoir
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the city of Lenoir after a water line break Wednesday morning. The water line break around 4 a.m. drained a city water tank and left about 300 customers without water in the Bushtown area of Lenoir. Once water pressure returns, those customers will need to boil their water before use.
WXII 12
Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
Authorities search for suspect after deadly shooting in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a shooter in Cleveland County Thursday after someone was killed, officials said. The deadly shooting happened on Harold Road near Boiling Springs. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Warrants: Family falsely reported man missing...
860wacb.com
Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond
Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run crash on day of transplant
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike.
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man In Jail Without Bond
Jason Ray Williams, age 45 of Hiddenite, is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. He was arrested Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by stalking and assault-communicating threats.
32-year-old Statesville man dies after being shot while riding dirt bike, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 32-year-old man, who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month, died Thursday, Statesville police said. Officers were called to the Lakeview Drive area on Nov. 24 where they found Derryck Turner, of Statesville, who was shot. He was taken to the Wake Forest...
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
iredellfreenews.com
Viewpoint: Iredell County GOP Executive Committee wisely rejects party disloyalty complaints
During the two years leading up to the 2022 elections, there was a carefully orchestrated effort to undermine the public’s confidence in Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education members and administrators as well as Iredell County government and health department administrators who were following public safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
