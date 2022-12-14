Anime is more popular than ever before, with a market topping over $25 billion in 2022 globally. That number is expected to double in 10 years, largely due to its U.S. growth, accelerated by merchandising, streaming and events held here. The Japanese animated artform, as seen in films, games, events and collectables, has nearly as many fans in North America as it does in Japan. Los Angeles in particular has played a significant role in this growth thanks to Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming network based here, which was acquired by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO