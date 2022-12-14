Read full article on original website
Related
The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis
Democrats don't have a majority because the math doesn't work. But it might yet. The post The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the […]
wkok.com
PA Election Agency Move Ahead with Special Elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…. Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday that it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman submitted a 17-page response to Lancaster County Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s lawsuit seeking to stop the Feb. 7 special elections in Pittsburgh-area districts held most recently by Democrats. Control of the House hangs in the balance after Democrats netted 12 seats in the November election, enough for a one-seat majority.
thedickinsonian.com
Pennsylvania Election Results
Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
abc27.com
What do ‘resign-to-run’ laws do? Does Pennsylvania need them?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Should elected officials have to give up their state government seats before they can run for a higher office? It may seem like a straightforward question, however, it is a question that Pennsylvanians have been asking for decades. On Election Day this year, voters elected 102...
Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP leaders attempting to delay special elections...
Two Lehigh Valley pols raised more than $1M each for winning state Senate races
The tallies 'certainly signal we are in a new era in terms of the costs of state legislative races,' Muhlenberg College political analyst Chris Borick said. The post Two Lehigh Valley pols raised more than $1M each for winning state Senate races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
He said, she said: the battle for control in Pa. House continues
More than a month after the 2022 midterm elections, Pennsylvanians still do not know who is in control of the House of Representatives. Death and resignments leave open seats and add to the confusion.
Washington Examiner
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
MSNBC
State Republicans try to cling to power for months despite being voted out in midterms
Alex Wagner reports on how Republicans in Pennsylvania are trying to take advantage of some circumstances requiring special elections in Democratic districts to keep themselves in control of the state legislature for months despite actually losing the majority in the midterm elections.Dec. 17, 2022.
Gov. Tom Wolf on COVID policies: ‘I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die’
Outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said criticism of his COVID-19 business closure and waiver program were “right on the mark.”
newsnationnow.com
Dem, GOP reps both declare leadership of Pennsylvania House
(NewsNation) — With both parties declaring the majority, a fight for control of the Pennsylvania State House is underway. A Democrat and a Republican state representative are declaring themselves the majority leader and claiming they are representing the party in charge. Democrats technically won more Statehouse seats in Pennsylvania...
Governor Wolf holds trauma healthcare conference in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A first-of-its-kind conference in Harrisburg brought more than 100 trauma experts together in an effort to help people within the Commonwealth heal. Governor Wolf and his administration called in nearly 150 experts on Dec. 15 in order to make Pennsylvania more trauma-informed and healing centered. The...
pasenategop.com
Mastriano to Introduce Legislation to Protect Pennsylvanians from Big Tech Censorship
Harrisburg- Today, Senator Doug Mastriano announced that he will soon introduce a historic bill to protect the free speech of Pennsylvanians from undue restriction and censorship on large social media platforms. The legislation will create a private right of action that will allow users in Pennsylvania to bring legal action...
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate remained at 4% in November
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate remained a 4% in the month of November, staying at the record low set in October, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry (L&I). The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.7%,...
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country
>Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A state survey says Pennsylvania has exported more electricity than any other state in the country. The Independent Fiscal Office relays the commonwealth exported over 85-million megawatt hours over the last year. Wind energy continues to be Pennsylvania's largest renewable resource, even exceeding hydropower. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also says the state is the top generator of natural gas and nuclear energy, as well as third in generating coal-fired energy.
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that also includes death taxes. Pennsylvania is one of just six states to still have an inheritance tax, in which heirs of an inheritance...
Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations
(The Center Square) – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program. “USDA Rural Development is in a unique position...
PA State Rep. Sara Innamorato announces running for Allegheny County Executive
Sara Innamorato, a Pennsylvania State Representative, has announced her running for Allegheny County executive. Innamorato is a lifelong Allegheny County resident and was born in Ross Township.
‘Sending the wrong message’: Pa. school board member refused to vote for ‘cis, white male’
A school board member of a district in Pennsylvania has resigned after comments she made during a recent meeting. The member refused to vote for a “cis, white male” for board president, claiming it would be “sending the wrong message.”. SIMILAR STORIES: Harrisburg school district leaning toward...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 4