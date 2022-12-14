ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

wkok.com

PA Election Agency Move Ahead with Special Elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…. Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday that it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman submitted a 17-page response to Lancaster County Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s lawsuit seeking to stop the Feb. 7 special elections in Pittsburgh-area districts held most recently by Democrats. Control of the House hangs in the balance after Democrats netted 12 seats in the November election, enough for a one-seat majority.
thedickinsonian.com

Pennsylvania Election Results

Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
abc27.com

What do ‘resign-to-run’ laws do? Does Pennsylvania need them?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Should elected officials have to give up their state government seats before they can run for a higher office? It may seem like a straightforward question, however, it is a question that Pennsylvanians have been asking for decades. On Election Day this year, voters elected 102...
Washington Examiner

Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand

Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
newsnationnow.com

Dem, GOP reps both declare leadership of Pennsylvania House

(NewsNation) — With both parties declaring the majority, a fight for control of the Pennsylvania State House is underway. A Democrat and a Republican state representative are declaring themselves the majority leader and claiming they are representing the party in charge. Democrats technically won more Statehouse seats in Pennsylvania...
FOX 43

Governor Wolf holds trauma healthcare conference in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A first-of-its-kind conference in Harrisburg brought more than 100 trauma experts together in an effort to help people within the Commonwealth heal. Governor Wolf and his administration called in nearly 150 experts on Dec. 15 in order to make Pennsylvania more trauma-informed and healing centered. The...
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country

>Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A state survey says Pennsylvania has exported more electricity than any other state in the country. The Independent Fiscal Office relays the commonwealth exported over 85-million megawatt hours over the last year. Wind energy continues to be Pennsylvania's largest renewable resource, even exceeding hydropower. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also says the state is the top generator of natural gas and nuclear energy, as well as third in generating coal-fired energy.
The Center Square

Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations

(The Center Square) – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program. “USDA Rural Development is in a unique position...
FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
