Since my first edition of my Virginia Tech transfer portal needs ranking back on November 28th, the Hokies have seen their fair share of transfer activity. They've filled their portal QB need with the addition of Baylor's Kyron Drones while adding a big time playmaker at WR in Ali Jennings. Tech has also lost All-ACC Honorable Mention WR Kaleb Smith to the portal (though he hasn't ruled out a return to the Hokies) along with some of their overall DB depth at cornerback with Armani Chatman and DJ Harvey both entering the portal.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO