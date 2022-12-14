Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Three-Star DB Antonio Cotman Jr Commits to Virginia Tech
Make it 7 commits in 8 days for Virginia Tech as the Hokies remain red hot on the recruiting trail landing a commitment from talented three-star DB Antonio Cotman Jr. Cotman decommitted from Boston College earlier this week with Rivals reporting that he was taking an official visit to Virginia Tech this weekend. He is the 12th in-state HS commitment this cycle and 7th from the Richmond area joining CB Cameron Fleming, S Braylon Johnson, DE Jason Abbey, ATH Krystian Williams, WR Takye Heath, and RB Jeremiah Coney.
Updated Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Needs Ranking (12/17/22)
Since my first edition of my Virginia Tech transfer portal needs ranking back on November 28th, the Hokies have seen their fair share of transfer activity. They've filled their portal QB need with the addition of Baylor's Kyron Drones while adding a big time playmaker at WR in Ali Jennings. Tech has also lost All-ACC Honorable Mention WR Kaleb Smith to the portal (though he hasn't ruled out a return to the Hokies) along with some of their overall DB depth at cornerback with Armani Chatman and DJ Harvey both entering the portal.
Virginia Tech Offers Wake Forest CB Transfer JJ Roberts
Virginia Tech sent out a few new offers to cornerbacks yesterday including one to Wake Forest transfer JJ Roberts. Roberts had this to say about his reaction to receiving an offer from the Hokies. "Just feel really blessed to have the opportunity to play there, super stoked," Roberts said. The...
No. 24 Virginia Tech stars slow, then blows out Grambling
Sean Pedulla scored 21 points and led No. 24 Virginia Tech’s perimeter attack in a 74-48 victory against visiting Grambling
Three-Star WR Chance Fitzgerald Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech's impressive December recruiting surge continued today as the Hokies landed a commitment from talented three-star WR Chance Fitzgerald out of Nolensville, TN. Fitzgerald chose the Hokies over an impressive that also includes Michigan, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Auburn, Kansas State, Oklahoma State (where he took a late November official visit), Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, West Virginia, Syracuse, Houston, and many more.
Ferrum College names interim president
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Ferrum College has named former Fairmont State University President...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Papa Johns comes to Galax
A Papa Johns pizza restaurant is opening in Galax on Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m., according to Shenandoah Valley Pizza Inc. franchisee owner Mike Phelps. Phelps and his business partner, Dean Danas, were on hand this week as work was being done to get the store ready to open. The...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared: Roanoke Co.
— UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County.
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
Bedford County makes narcotics arrests
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were arrested...
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal explosion in Buena Vista accepted a plea agreement in court December 15, 2022. Phillip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Three other indictments were dismissed. “Ultimately, this is a compromise. Mr. Westmoreland today...
