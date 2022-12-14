Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Meals on Wheels truck went off road in North Whitehall Township
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There was a crash on Route 145 and Clearview Road on Friday morning. A Meals on Wheels box truck went off the road and into the woods. Crews are currently pulling the vehicle out. Minor injuries were reported. Meals on Wheels Dina Kovats-Bernat, director of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie 2023 budget holds line on taxes
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget Thursday night at the township building. The $15.3 million spending plan contains no tax increase on property owners. The millage rate remains at 0.50. The budget contains a .25 mill to be used...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be fully funded, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for driver whose vehicle hit, seriously injured pedestrian in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday. Whitehall Police responded to MacArthur Road southbound between Schadt Avenue and Mickley Road for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
The last days of LA's iconic mountain lion
After being hit by a car, LA's famed mountain lion "P-22" was taken into custody, and later euthanized. "If we don't start making room for wildlife in our urban and suburban areas," says Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation, "they are not going to have a future and we're not going to have a future."
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks woman competes in Miss America pageant
A Leesport woman came up a little short at the Miss America pageant Thursday night. Alysa Bainbridge won Miss Pennsylvania earlier this year. She took on 50 other state winners in the national competition. The pageant posted the results on social media, and Bainbridge did not make the top 11.
Comments / 0