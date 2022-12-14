ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Saucon Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie 2023 budget holds line on taxes

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget Thursday night at the township building. The $15.3 million spending plan contains no tax increase on property owners. The millage rate remains at 0.50. The budget contains a .25 mill to be used...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The last days of LA's iconic mountain lion

After being hit by a car, LA's famed mountain lion "P-22" was taken into custody, and later euthanized. "If we don't start making room for wildlife in our urban and suburban areas," says Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation, "they are not going to have a future and we're not going to have a future."
LOUISIANA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown

ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman competes in Miss America pageant

A Leesport woman came up a little short at the Miss America pageant Thursday night. Alysa Bainbridge won Miss Pennsylvania earlier this year. She took on 50 other state winners in the national competition. The pageant posted the results on social media, and Bainbridge did not make the top 11.
LEESPORT, PA

