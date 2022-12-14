Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans QB Tannehill back in game after early ankle injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was out only one possession for the Tennessee Titans after he injured his right ankle during the opening series of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill suffered the injury after a 1-yard scramble up the middle on third-and-13 from the...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints tight end Juwan Johnson talked about getting “freaky” after making a catch near the goal line. Speedy rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed recalled his heart “racing fast” when he knew part-time quarterback Taysom Hill was about to throw deep. Andy Dalton...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after he got hurt during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter....
Citrus County Chronicle
Trubisky, Steelers ding Panthers' playoff hopes, win 24-16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Trubisky knew his grasp on the Steelers' starting quarterback job was tenuous at best when he took the field on Sunday. But the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft turned in one of the steadier performances of his NFL career, throwing for 179 yards and engineering three long touchdown drives as Pittsburgh held on to beat Carolina 24-16 and diminish the Panthers' playoff hopes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees injured during warmups
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was run into by a New Orleans Saints player who was trying to field a punted ball during warmups and was taken off the field on a stretcher less than an hour before kickoff of the Falcons game at New Orleans.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Once the snow began falling at the start of the fourth quarter, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills found themselves in their element against the warm-weather Miami Dolphins. The AFC-leading Bills (11-3) overcame an eight-point deficit with Allen overseeing scoring drives on the final...
Citrus County Chronicle
McKinnon's 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans 30-24
HOUSTON (AP) — Wearing shirts that read “Conquered the West” and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday. Amid the jubilation, their star quarterback was quick...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jenkins' pick-6 in OT gives Jaguars 40-34 win over Cowboys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab...
Citrus County Chronicle
Analysis: Cowboys' Parsons made valid point about MVP debate
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race. The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
