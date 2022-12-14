Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa Dream Center & Food On The Move Host Toy, Food Giveaway Event
The Tulsa Dream Center gave away more than 6,000 toys to hundreds of families in need on Saturday. The center says this is one of its most monumental giveaways ever. Food on the Move was also there, making sure families have enough to eat this holiday season. "Families get to...
news9.com
Tulsa Girls' Home Brings Holiday Cheer For Foster Children
This time next weekend, many families will be heading home for the holidays, but some people don't have that luxury. Thousands of foster children will wake up on Christmas morning in a temporary home. The Christmas tree at the Tulsa Girls' Home is up and stockings are hung. The kitchen...
KTUL
Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
Mother Thankful To Tulsa Doctors For Saving Her Baby's Life
A pregnant woman was told her daughter she was carrying would likely die, but she defied the odds. She is now spending Christmas with the best gift of all; a healthy and happy baby girl. Casey Chitwood came to Hillcrest hoping doctors could save her baby's life. She didn't know...
news9.com
Police: Student Detained Following Fire In Sapulpa High School Bathroom
A student was detained Friday after a fire broke out in a Sapulpa High School bathroom, according to authorities. Sapulpa Police said the fire was contained to just the bathroom, and school staff as well as Sapulpa firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. A student, who is believed to be the...
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
news9.com
Tulsa Animal Welfare Closing Due To Positive Canine Influenza Cases
The Tulsa Animal Welfare has announced they will close their doors for a minimum of 21 days due to positive canine influenza cases. The organization will close its doors Saturday, and a reopening date will be determined when they see which animals have symptoms. All intakes and adoptions will be...
news9.com
Memorial Held In Tulsa For Victim Of Club Q Mass Shooting
Family and friends of Daniel Aston gathered in Tulsa for his memorial service at All Souls Unitarian Church. Daniel was from the Tulsa area and one of the five people murdered in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Daniel was the entertainer and loved friends, family, acting,...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
news9.com
6 Days Of Christmas: Broken Arrow Neighbors
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - News On 6 is giving back to the community this holiday season! On Friday, we highlighted Broken Arrow Neighbors. It's a group that provides basic needs to thousands of people through things like food pantries, rental assistance, and job mentorships. Reagan Ledbetter and Autumn Bracey caught up with some of the organizers.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Shares Tips To Protect Your Home During The Holidays
It’s the season of joy, hope, and giving to others. However, the Tulsa Police Department said it’s also the time of year criminals like to take advantage of people. Officers said in December they see an uptick in crimes like home burglaries. But they’ve come up with a few tips to give you peace of mind when you’re away from your home during the holidays.
news9.com
1 Injured In Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood; Suspect In Custody
A person was shot in both legs after a dispute with an ex-roommate, according to Tulsa Police. Police responded to the scene Friday night near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive. Police said two ex-roommates were having an argument in the front yard of a home when one of the...
news9.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office Spreads Holiday Cheer With Annual Gift Giveaway
The Christmas Spirit is alive and well at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They made sure several families have gifts to open on Christmas morning. Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the gift giveaway is all about spreading holiday cheer and making sure no child goes without a Christmas present. The...
news9.com
Man In Custody, Accused Of Calling In Threats Against Vinita High School In 2021
The man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat against Vinita High School is in custody. Federal prosecutors said in January, 2021, James McCarty made the call from a small town in northeast Arizona. The call caused the school to immediately go into lockdown, and prompted a...
news9.com
OHP: 32-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Blue Top Road and 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road. Troopers said Aaron Roberts, 32, was traveling westbound on Blue Top Road at a fast...
news9.com
Pond At Veteran's Park In Jenks Stocked With Trout Thanks To Donation
A pond in Jenks is now stocked with trout and ready for fishermen thanks to a donation by a professional bass fisherman. The Ike Foundation paid to stock the pond at Veterans Park, located near South elms Street and West Beaver Street. It's all part of an Oklahoma Wildlife Department...
news9.com
OHP To Set Up Checkpoints Around Tulsa County To Stop Impaired Drivers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement to get impaired drivers off the roads. OHP's ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Glenpool Police Department to set up checkpoints in Tulsa County. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday with...
John 3:16 opens Christmas pop-up shop to help parents afford gifts for children
TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa is helping the community this Christmas with a special pop-up shop so parents can buy toys for kids at reduced prices. The shop is not open to everyone, and anyone interested has to sign up with John 3:16 Mission to participate. But Brian Bost, the shop’s organizer, said it really helps families struggling financially.
news9.com
Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event
Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays. Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh...
okcfox.com
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
