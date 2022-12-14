Read full article on original website
Michael Moore departing Brookesmith ISD
Happiness and heartbreak. While December 16 brings joy to many because it’s the last day before Christmas break, it also marks the last day that Michael Moore, 4th grade teacher, will teach at Brookesmith. Moore retired from the US Air Force in 2009 after serving 22 years. Following retirement, he studied to become certified in Texas as an elementary teacher, Early Childhood thru 6th grade. He achieved his goal and graduated in 2013 as a certified teacher. He taught in San Angelo at San Jacinto and Holiman Elementary Schools, and in Brownwood at East and Northwest Elementary Schools.
Jason Bachtel leaving HPU football, Kevin Bachtel takes over as head coach
HPUSports.com issued the following press release just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday:. The Howard Payne University athletic department today announced the naming of current assistant head coach Kevin Bachtel as the next head coach to guide the Yellow Jacket football program. Jason Bachtel accepts a coordinator position at Houston Christian University,
Junior High Bluecats Dominate the Dragons
The Coleman Junior High Bluecats traveled to Bangs on Monday night and took three huge victories from the Dragons. Coleman outscored Bangs 107 to 23 totalling all three games. The Blue team won 43-6, the Red team won 31-15, and the White team won 33-2. Way to go Bluecats!. The...
Ugly Hat & Sweater Contest Winners Announced
The Chamber of Commerce held an Ugly Hat and Sweater Contest for the Coleman businesses. Judging took place today and winners were announced. Winners are pictured above, and listed below:. First Place winner of the Ugly Hat & Sweater Contest was Jennifer Short with Jamison Mercantile, styling with her fiesta...
A local food truck serves barbecue and the community, donated over 300 backpacks so far
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sharleene Jacques and her brother own Hearts Barbecue and just like any other food truck, they collect tips. What sets them apart is what they use those tips for. “A hundred percent of our cash tips go to buying school supplies and backpacks. The people of Abilene are very generous especially […]
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts vs Huckabay, December 16, 2022 (V and JV)
The Coleman Bluekatts lost to Huckabay 34-50 in a hard-fought game against a State playoff experienced team. See the article from the game on the SPORTS page.
New Housing Subdivision to be Built in Coleman
A new housing development subdivision is in the works for the City of Coleman, the first significant housing development to occur in the City of Coleman in approximately 40 years. Thursday night, December 15, 2022 in a meeting of the Coleman City Council, the Council voted in favor to approve a Preliminary Plat for the Triangle Addition, 63.87 acres. According to the City of Coleman, Warren Ventures has been working with Jacob and Martin Engineering to develop the land which is on the east side of Coleman, between Guadalupe Street and the Highway 84 Bypass. The land was purchased with the intent to develop an area for new, single-family residential construction. The City Staff has been working closely with engineers from Jacob and Martin on the Preliminary Plat and are satisfied that all requirements have been met. This is the first step in developing the property and will be the basis for the preparation of the Final Plats which will be prepared for each phase of the project. Engineers anticipate having a Final Plat ready for consideration in February with construction on infrastructure extensions beginning shortly thereafter. “The first phase of the development will be approximately 25 homes. If you’re looking at the plat map, that’s going to be on the northern end from around First Street to around Third Street,” said James King, Assistant City Manager. The Council approved the Preliminary Plat 5 for, 0 against.
HEADS UP: Abilene police not affiliated with letter asking for donations
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has released a statement that said it is not affiliated with an organization that has sent letters to citizens. APD found these letters came from a group called the ‘National Police Association Inc.’ which is a non-profit based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has an office in Stafford […]
Junior High Bluekatts Take Two Victories from Bangs
The Junior High Bluekatts hosted Bangs Thursday evening for three games. The 8th grade teams both soundly defeated Bangs. Congratulations! Coach Stephanie Bledsoe sent us scoring reports for the three games. Below are the final scores and scoring summaries for each game:. 8th A Bluekatts 42 - Bangs 2. Addie...
Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
DCOA helps unnamed business, could offer 171 job openings in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is in the works of helping an existing business to expand, but have not released the name of the company yet. The DCOA are in the process of contract negotiations with this company. Once the plan is brought to approval by Abilene City Council, it […]
Bluekatts Working to Ready for District Play After the New Year
The Coleman Bluekatts hosted the Huckabay Lady Indians on Friday night, losing 34-50. Huckabay graduated only two of their players from last year's State Tournament qualifying team, and when Coleman was tied with them at the end of the first quarter, 13-13, they were none too happy. They seemed quite surprised by the Katts' competitive play. By halftime, Huckabay was up by five 19-24, showing they weren't going to give up. BUT, neither were the Bluekatts.
Did You Know These 15 Fantastic Restaurants Are in Downtown Abilene
The argument begins with a simple question, it is "what do you want to eat?" Why is it that every time we decide to go out to eat, it goes from a simple question to a small heated argument on where to go eat? Today, I have an answer and at the same time, you'll be supporting local businesses in Abilene.
Brownwood couple charged with capital murder in death of 9-year-old
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple in Brown County have been charged with four indictments, including capital murder, in regards to the death of HardiQuinn Hill. On August 22, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased. On September 27, her mother, 47-year-old Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner and her partner 42-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson were arrested. They were […]
Court Records 12/16/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 8 through December 15:. Arrellano, Zekiel Elijah, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Covington, William Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adam Marquez, Driving While Intoxicated. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. McBee, Cayden Andrew, Possession...
Noticing more trash in Abilene? Abilene’s Solid Waste Services explains why
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Abilenians have noticed a lot of trash throughout the Key City, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC or post about this topic on their social media. One Facebook post about it gained a lot of attention, with many people agreeing that the trash problem has gotten out of hand. KTAB/KRBC reached out […]
New development at the Abilene Regional Airport: Three projects in the works
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport has opened a door to new development and expect to present an agreement to city council for a new business on airport property. Don Green, Director of Transportation, told the Abilene Metropolitan Policy board the three ways of development the airport has chosen. Most likely to develop […]
Crime Reports: Teen victim receives letter from potential stalker in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family ViolencePolice responded to a disturbance in […]
