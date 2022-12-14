Read full article on original website
One seriously hurt, vehicle catches fire after rollover on 34th Street, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a rollover near 34th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. UPDATED STORY LINK: LPD releases name of driver who hit pole and died LPD said the call came in at 6:20 p.m. Police confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. LPD […]
LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
Madison Park Apartments catch fire Sunday morning, 1 found dead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
Fire crews respond to structure fire, South Lubbock
Woodrow fire and Wolfforth fire crews responded to a structure fire at a home near University Avenue and Woodrow Road around 9:10 p.m. Friday, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
Man dead after being found in backyard, LPD said investigation underway
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department confirmed late Friday evening that a man was dead after he was found in the backyard of his home with serious injuries. LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue. According to LPD, the case was classified as a death […]
LPD and LFR responding to two crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 near Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews are responding to two separate crashes in the eastbound lanes. The first crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m....
Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard. A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive. The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person was taken...
Nationwide Report
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Levelland (Levelland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Levelland on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585.
Vacant house fire in Central Lubbock Saturday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
Two people injured in ‘major vehicle collision’ in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— Two people were injured in a crash in Hockley County Wednesday evening, according to the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres. In a social media post, HCSO called the crash a “major vehicle collision.”. Sheriff Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the crash happened near US Highway 385 and...
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
DPS identified pickup driver who died in Hockley Co. crash
The victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash at FM 1585 and US 385 in Hockley County was publicly identified Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland was the driver.
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday night. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on FM 2053. Investigators say a 15-year-old driving a pickup west on FM 2053 drifted left across the eastbound lane...
Crews respond to ‘fully engulfed’ mobile home fire near New Deal, LCSO says
NEW DEAL, Texas — Fire crews along with deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire north of New Deal on Thursday, according to LCSO. LCSO said deputies responded to 14221 I-27 around 4:00 p.m. A mobile home was fully engulfed, according to LCSO. The New Deal, Abernathy and Shallowater Fire […]
