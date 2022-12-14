ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
sciencealert.com

Contaminated Spinach Causes 'Marked Hallucinations' Among 9 People in Australia

Health authorities in Australia have said nine people in Sydney suffered "toxic reactions" – including hallucinations – from a batch of spinach thought to contain an "accidental contaminant". New South Wales Health said people from four different households needed medical attention following "possible food-related toxic reactions" caused by...
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Pattern Emerges in The Future of Children Who Break Bones

Breaking a bone in childhood is not just a rite of passage. It could be a warning sign of future fracture risk and osteoporosis. A history of prior fractures is one of the strongest predictors of future fractures, yet current guidelines used to determine osteoporosis risk ignore childhood fractures. We...

