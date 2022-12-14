Read full article on original website
NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray Expected to Return from Knee Injury for Start of 2023 Season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season despite a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The recovery is expected to take six to eight months, which should put him back on the field by the end of August.
Falcons' Dean Pees Released from Hospital After Pregame Collision with Saints Player
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was hospitalized after suffering an injury during an on-field collision ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). NFL analyst Cam Marino reported a Saints player ran into Pees during a kickoff drill. A cart...
Zach Wilson Called Out by NFL Twitter as Jets Lose to Lions with Mike White Injured
Zach Wilson's short NFL career has been a siren song for the New York Jets. It's hard to ignore the tantalizing upside and ability, but behind that facade awaits a rocky shore. Sunday was the latest wreck. Wilson's struggles contributed to New York's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, although...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill Returns After Being Carted off with Ankle Injury vs. Chargers
Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers did not get off to an ideal start for the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was carted off with an injury during the first quarter, per Jonathan Jones of CBS. The setback was deemed an ankle injury, and it put rookie Malik Willis temporarily under the spotlight.
ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years
NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Promises He'll 'Never Play Like That Again' After Loss vs Bills
By his own lofty standards, Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill had a relatively run-of-the-mill game during Saturday's 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills, catching nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX. 👌 <a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/cheetah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cheetah</a> continues to be unfair <br><br>(via...
Mike McDaniel Ripped by Fans After Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Lose to Josh Allen, Bills
The bloom is coming off the rose for Mike McDaniel in the wake of the Miami Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Tyler Bass made the game-winning field goal as time expired after the Bills put together a drive that took the final 5:56 off the clock.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 Early Slate
It's been said that history repeats itself. Unfortunately, that includes dubious history. That's where Matt Ryan enters the chat. On Saturday night, Ryan found himself on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history. The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings, ultimately losing 39-36.
Fans Tout Bills' Josh Allen as MVP After 'Masterclass' to Clinch NFL Playoff Berth
For the fourth straight season and the fifth time in six years, the Buffalo Bills are headed to the postseason. Buffalo clinched its AFC playoff berth on Saturday with a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen put on a show to help...
Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky to Start vs. Panthers; Kenny Pickett Out with Concussion
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Steelers rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was still in concussion protocol and doubtful for Sunday's game, necessitating the move to Trubisky. ESPN's Brooke Pryor later followed up with news that the Steelers had officially ruled Pickett out for the game.
Cowboys Mocked by Twitter After Collapse vs. Jaguars, Dak Prescott's Pick-6 in OT
The Dallas Cowboys squandered the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 21-7 halftime lead to drop to 10-4 on the season. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns against two...
Vikings Stun Twitter, Complete 'Greatest Comeback in NFL History' with Win over Colts
It only took the Minnesota Vikings 14 games to clinch the NFC North and earn a playoff spot. The Vikings (11-3) officially won the division Saturday with a miraculous 39-36 comeback victory over Indianapolis Colts. Down 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings charged back to score 14 points in the third...
Travis Hunter Touted as Star After Jackson State Loses Deion Sanders' Final Game
Deion Sanders' final game at Jackson State didn't go as planned, with the Tigers losing 41-34 in overtime to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Jackson State tied the game at 34 as time expired on Shedeur Sanders' 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter on 4th-and-10. After North Carolina...
Justin Turner Agrees to 2-Year, $22M Contract with Red Sox After Dodgers Tenure
Free-agent third baseman Justin Turner has agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN's Joon Lee and Jeff Passan. The 38-year-old is a two-time All-Star who has played 14 MLB seasons. His last nine have been with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which have won three National League pennants and one World Series with him at the hot corner.
Colts' Jeff Saturday: 'Plenty of Blame to Go Around' After Historic Loss to Vikings
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't pinpoint one specific thing that went wrong for his team in its historic 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the game, Saturday said there is "plenty of blame to go around" after the Colts blew...
Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Agrees to 7-Year, $177M Contract with No-Trade Clause
Dansby Swanson, the last major player on this year's free-agent market, is leaving the Atlanta Braves. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Swanson is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Cubs. Per Bally Sports' Russell Dorsey, the pact is for seven years and $177 million and carries a full no-trade clause. Selected...
Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record
Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family. The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.
Justin Tucker Stuns Twitter After Missing Multiple FGs in Ravens' Loss to Browns
You know it's a bad day for the Baltimore Ravens when even Justin Tucker is struggling. The star Ravens kicker, a model of consistency during his NFL career, missed a 48-yard field goal and had a 50-yard attempt blocked in Baltimore's 13-3 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. And...
Jared Goff and Geno Smith Somehow Hold the NFL Offseason in Their Hands
Just as we all expected at the start of the 2022 NFL season, the league's 2023 offseason could hinge significantly on the fates of Geno Smith and Jared Goff. Yeah, the NFL never stops making us use the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ emoji. See, just a few months ago, preseason...
