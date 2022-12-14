ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years

NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Promises He'll 'Never Play Like That Again' After Loss vs Bills

By his own lofty standards, Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill had a relatively run-of-the-mill game during Saturday's 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills, catching nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX. 👌 <a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/cheetah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cheetah</a> continues to be unfair <br><br>(via...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 Early Slate

It's been said that history repeats itself. Unfortunately, that includes dubious history. That's where Matt Ryan enters the chat. On Saturday night, Ryan found himself on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history. The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings, ultimately losing 39-36.
Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky to Start vs. Panthers; Kenny Pickett Out with Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Steelers rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was still in concussion protocol and doubtful for Sunday's game, necessitating the move to Trubisky. ESPN's Brooke Pryor later followed up with news that the Steelers had officially ruled Pickett out for the game.
Justin Turner Agrees to 2-Year, $22M Contract with Red Sox After Dodgers Tenure

Free-agent third baseman Justin Turner has agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN's Joon Lee and Jeff Passan. The 38-year-old is a two-time All-Star who has played 14 MLB seasons. His last nine have been with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which have won three National League pennants and one World Series with him at the hot corner.
Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record

Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family. The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.

