Faith community blesses new home for Toledo area veteran

A group of friends was kept warm from December winds inside Brian Lowe’s new living room during the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity’s dedication ceremony in Springfield Township on Wednesday.

Mr. Lowe, a soft-spoken man, put it simply as he was coming to the end of his partnership with Habitat through the group’s Faith Build program. “I’m very humbled. I can’t put it into words,” he said at a ceremony in the subdivision near South McCord Road and Airport Highway.

Holding back tears the 55-year-old veteran officially received the keys to his house, a gift card, and was presented with a Bible. He briefly addressed those who had supported him throughout his journey to homeownership.

It’s been a long road to the security of homeownership for Mr. Lowe, a journey that began in 2012. A storm that year had rendered Mr. Lowe’s home at the time unlivable. “That did render me homeless,” Mr. Lowe said.

His new home was largely funded by area faith groups, organizers said in announcing the project and listing 20 of them.

At 1,200 square feet, it features three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms. Through help from a number of different organizations Mr. Lowe started the road to homeownership with Habitat only two years ago.

“There's a big misconception that you know, habitat gives homes away,” Mr. Lowe said. “That is not true at all. I worked to get this. I worked with a bunch of people that are doing the same thing.”

Churches, mosques, and synagogues all came together to bless the progress Mr. Lowe made, and the completion of his goal.

Michael McIntyre, executive director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, said the Faith Build started from the desire to “create some unity and connection where there could be division.”

Over the past two years, Mr. Lowe has worked under Habitat’s guidance with the help of peoples of all faiths. “The support was unbelievable,” he said.

Keith Simpson, a Methodist pastor, Imam Farooq of the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio, Bruce Modarai of Bahai’is of Sylvania, and Daniel Pearlman of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Toledo wove together a tapestry of blessings for Mr. Lowe during the dedication of his home.

“We're all inspired by our faith, and our desire to work together with the greater community on creating a positive difference,” Mr. Pearlman said.

One blessing came from Mr. Lowe’s family friend, the Rev. Bill Holmes of Toledo’s Old West End.

“I made a friend and Brian, and I'm telling you, he's what I call a real friend,” Rev. Holmes said.

The end of the ceremony painted a picture of a compassionate man who had helped and been helped by members of many different faiths.

Mr. McIntyre wrapped up the dedication with a blessing. “May this house always be blessed, and may it always be a wee bit too small for all your family and friends,” he said.