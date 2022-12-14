ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Transgender inmate on Missouri's death row asks for mercy

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, JOHN D. HANNA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrKcS_0jito8FK00

COLUMBIA, Mo. — (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues.

Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her.

McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. Guenther was raped and stabbed to death in St. Louis County.

There is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in the U.S. before, according to the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center.

“It's wrong when anyone's executed regardless, but I hope that this is a first that doesn't occur," federal public defender Larry Komp said. "Amber has shown great courage in embracing who she is as a transgender woman in spite of the potential for people reacting with hate, so I admire her display of courage.”

McLaughlin's lawyers cited her traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard, in the clemency petition. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father tased her, according to the letter to Parson. She tried to kill herself multiple times, both as a child and as an adult.

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the Governor's Office is reviewing her request for mercy.

“These are not decisions that the Governor takes lightly,” Jones said in an email.

Komp said McLaughlin's lawyers are scheduled to meet with Parson on Tuesday.

A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury was unable to decide on death or life in prison without parole.

A federal judge in St. Louis ordered a new sentencing hearing in 2016, citing concerns about the effectiveness of McLaughlin’s trial lawyers and faulty jury instructions. But in 2021, a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty.

McLaughlin's lawyers also listed the jury's indecision and McLaughlin's remorse as reasons Parson should spare her life.

Missouri has only executed one woman before, state Corrections Department spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said in an email.

McLaughlin's lawyers said she previously was rooming with another transgender woman but now is living in isolation leading up to her scheduled execution date.

Pojmann said 9% of Missouri's prison population is female, and all capital punishment inmates are imprisoned at Potosi Correctional Center.

"It is extremely unusual for a woman to commit a capital offense, such as a brutal murder, and even more unusual for a women to, as was the case with McLaughlin, rape and murder a woman," Pojmann said.

Missouri executed two men this year. Kevin Johnson, a 37 year old who was convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother, was put to death last month. Carmen Deck died by injection in May for killing James and Zelma Long during a robbery at their home in De Soto, Missouri, in 1996.

___

Hanna reported from Topeka, Kan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?

Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Chicago

2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History

Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘Christmas in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
214K+
Followers
148K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy