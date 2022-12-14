Noah Syndergaard reportedly agrees to one-year, $13M contract with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in former New York Mets All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard will reportedly sign a one-year, $13 million deal with the team, and can earn up to $1.5 million in incentives, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Syndergaard essentially confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Last season, Syndergaard posted a 3.94 ERA in 25 appearances. He spent the first half of the season with the Los Angeles Angels, where he had a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts. He was then traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, where he posted a 4.12 ERA in nine starts and one relief appearance.

Syndergaard pitched 8 1/3 innings for Philadelphia in the postseason, giving up three runs over four appearances.

