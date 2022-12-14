ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Syndergaard reportedly agrees to one-year, $13M contract with Dodgers

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in former New York Mets All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard will reportedly sign a one-year, $13 million deal with the team, and can earn up to $1.5 million in incentives, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Syndergaard essentially confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Last season, Syndergaard posted a 3.94 ERA in 25 appearances. He spent the first half of the season with the Los Angeles Angels, where he had a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts. He was then traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, where he posted a 4.12 ERA in nine starts and one relief appearance.

Syndergaard pitched 8 1/3 innings for Philadelphia in the postseason, giving up three runs over four appearances.

This story will be updated.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
