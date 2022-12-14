Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Elena’s Kitchen Bringing a Taste of Home to Downtown
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Three’s a charm. Elena’s Kitchen has opened at 738 State St. in Santa Barbara from the family that brought SB Sweets and City...
Downtown Santa Barbara's Big Christmas Brass Show & Youth Makers Market tomorrow
The Santa Barbara community is invited to two free events happening in the downtown area tomorrow afternoon. Come on out and attend the Big Christmas Brass Show and the Youth Makers Market.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ellen and Portia pay a record $70M for a California estate
On the heels of the tragic loss of her friend and former co-producer DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, it’s been revealed that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, paid a record $70 million for two side-by-side properties in the upscale seaside enclave of Carpinteria, California. They...
Solvang’s Lions Peak Winery to Come to Thousand Oaks
The longtime winery/tasting room is gearing up to sell vino at Northstar Plaza
sitelinesb.com
First Impressions of L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Many of you have already been to L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele—do we call it L’Antica? Da Michele? Lantipidami?—judging from how busy it always seems to be. The enthusiasm is understandable: the restaurant is the second U.S. outpost of an Italian chain first established in Naples in 1870. And one can also see why the Lantipidamians were excited about the former Embermill space, with its broad terrace fronting State Street and wood-burning oven in the kitchen.
Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Oxnard resident celebrates 102nd birthday
On Nov. 30, 1920, Warren G. Harding was preparing to succeed Woodrow Wilson as President of the United States. In St. Louis, Missouri, Virginia Clara Jones was born, two decades before she would become known to the world as Virginia Mayo, a star of Hollywood’s Golden Age. And half...
Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent
Dr. Clara A. Finneran has been selected as the new Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent set to begin in January of the new year. The post Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man
Surveillance video shows a man stealing from Crush Bar & Tap, a Santa Barbara queer bar, Wednesday morning. The post Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Anson Williams-Endorsed Recount Kicks Off in Ojai Mayoral Race
A vote recount began Friday in a tight mayoral election in Ojai, California, that pits the incumbent Mayor Betsy Stix against “Happy Days” star Anson Williams. Williams first said he supports a recount last week due a dispute over 226 rejected ballots in a race that reportedly had been decided by just 42 votes. In the official result announced Dec. 6, the Ventura County Clerk’s office showed 1,823 votes for Stix and 1,781 for Williams. The winner will lead this Ventura County city, located about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Sharon Osborne's Son Shares Health Update After Emergency Hospitalization
Jack Osborne provided an update on his mother Sharon Osborne's health after she was rushed to the hospitla.
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Seller Won’t Sell
Q: Marsha, I am due to close escrow on my dream home in seven days. Suddenly, the sellers have declared they no longer want to sell. They want to refund my deposit. I don’t want the money; I want my house and I want them to leave. Both agents are frustrated and angry. What is my recourse?
Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor
A local investor acquired a three-story medical office building at 1919 State Street that was listed for nearly $9.5 million. The post Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning
LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
21-Year-Old Arrested After Porch Assault Captured By Ring Camera
A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday for an alleged assault on a porch caught on a Ring camera following a possible road rage incident in November. On Wednesday, Adriano Anzuini, 21, from Santa Clarita, was arrested for assault as the primary suspect involved in the incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita ...
Sharon Osborne Rushed To Hospital After Medical Emergency On Set
Sharon Osborne "fell ill" on the set of a TV show in California.
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
