Yardbarker
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions
When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
thecomeback.com
New York Jets get horrible news
As the New York Jets continue to chase a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs, they continue to get some bad news about starting quarterback Mike White. After suffering a rib injury during last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, White was not cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions and it looks like he could miss at least one more game, too.
New York Jets make surprise decision for starting QB vs. Lions
The Detroit Lions will look to make it six wins in their last seven games, traveling to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. All week the question surrounding the game is who would start for the Jets at quarterback after Mike White took a vicious hit in their Week 14 matchup. That question has now been answered according to Adam Schefter. He broke the news on Twitter earlier today,
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Watch: Bengals Defense Intercepts Tom Brady, Sets Up First TD Against Tampa Bay
Cincinnati is starting the second half hot.
Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment
Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as the New York Jets could've hoped
New York Mets interested in 2 All-Star sluggers in MLB free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen
Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn’t the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not even as a kid playing peewee football in Florida. So Jenkins had one thought: score. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
After benching and salary cut, Darius Slayton’s ultimate goal is to make Giants (or somebody) pay
The Giants’ flight home soared through the darkness above the Atlantic Ocean, and Darius Slayton, fresh off an impressive game in London, browsed the movie selections, trying to pass the time. He let his mind wander, thinking about the weeks ahead, in a season that once seemed lost but was suddenly full of possibilities.
The Ringer
Sean Grande on the Historically Great Cs. Plus, How Much Does Mac Miss McDaniels?
Brian is joined by the voice of the Celtics, Sean Grande, and they discuss the team’s historic start, Robert Williams’s imminent return, Jaylen Brown’s outstanding month, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes a listener call and discusses the impact that the loss of Josh McDaniels has had on the Pats offense this season, before touching on some recent MLB signings (1:03:00).
The Ringer
‘Beauty and the Beast’
Rocky Waters for the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics With Michael Pina. Wosny and Michael talk Steph Curry’s injury, and more. Every draft has its busts, but the 2020 class is an outlier in all the wrong ways. It’s hard not to be when almost every lottery pick has fallen short of expectations.
The Ringer
Rocky Waters for the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics With Michael Pina
Wos is joined with Ringer writer Michael Pina to discuss the Golden State Warriors amidst Stephen Curry’s recent shoulder injury and the Boston Celtics’ need for a regroup after playing the Warriors. Host: Wosny Lambre. Guest: Michael Pina. Producer: Jade Whaley.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets build around QBs; Eagles get pass rush help in latest 1st-round mock
The New York Giants and New York Jets have decisions to make ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Specifically, who do they roll with moving forward at quarterback?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Daniel Jones is set to be a free agent after the Giants declined their...
Joe Benigno 'very concerned' Jets will never go back to Mike White
Mike White is ‘clearly’ the better quarterback, but Joe Benigno is ‘very concerned’ that the Jets will use White’s injury as reason to go back to Zach Wilson for good.
Kevin Durant defers to ex-Duke basketball guard for buzzer-beater
The Brooklyn Nets (18-12) are on fire, to the tune of a league-best 9-1 mark across their last 10 games. And following Friday night's 119-116 road win over the Toronto Raptors, decided by a buzzer-beating three from 2010-11 Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving, they have risen to No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Ringer
More Snow in Buffalo, Handicapping Jets-Lions, and a ‘SNF’ Preview
This week, Sharp and House begin by discussing the Dolphins’ offense and how they will have to adjust with unpredictable weather (11:00). Then, they break down the surprisingly juicy game between the Jets and Lions (23:00) before House shares why he can’t bet on the Commanders (36:00). Finally, they explain why the Ravens running game should find success (45:00) and close the show by selecting the Betting Buddy Bet of the Week (57:00).
The Ringer
The Arizona Cardinals Are in a Hole
In Week 7 of the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Houston Texans. They trounced them—as most teams facing the Texans these days do. This win propelled the Cardinals to 7-0, making them the final undefeated team of the 2021 season. Quarterback Kyler Murray was first among NFL players in MVP odds.
