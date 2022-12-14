Drake has been listed as possible witness in an upcoming murder trial. 4 men have been charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion. The defense for one of the four men charged in the murder case filed the list of 30 new possible witnesses this week. In 2018 Rapper XXXTentacion was shot outside of a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop. He later died in a Fort Lauderdale hospital.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO