ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Biden's Teamsters bailout sets bad precedent, group says

By Andrew Hensel
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xc2SG_0jitnFIx00
Sign of International Brotherhood of Teamsters at the entrance of its office in Washington Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – With the Teamsters union receiving a significant pension bailout from the federal government, Illinois taxpayers will now be paying for both public and private pension systems.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced the federal government would use nearly $36 billion to stabilize the Teamsters union pension plans nationwide. The Teamsters union represents a variety of professions in public and private sectors. There are about 20 chapters in Illinois alone.

The Teamsters union has a total of 350,000 participants in nearly every state in the country with a large portion represented in the Midwest. The most Teamsters are in Michigan and Ohio with about 40,000 participants each. Missouri has about 28,000. Illinois has 25,000. About 22,000 members are in Wisconsin, according to figures provided by the White House.

According to Bryce Hill of the Illinois Policy Institute, the financial impact on taxpayers would be light this time around, but it could lead to more significant bailouts down the road, which taxpayers will have to fund.

"Per taxpayer basis, $36 billion spread across the entire United States tax base seems like a very little amount, and it would be in this one instance," Hill said. "The bigger concern is the precedent it sets, which could have massive tax implications if we start bailing out public service pensions or doing this more frequently in the private sector."

Illinois currently has its state government retiree unfunded pension liability at around $140 billion. However, some private investor services project the debt to be over $310 billion.

"We have $140 billion in pension liabilities across our statewide systems," Hill said. "That is up $10 billion compared to last year, due mainly to missing investment targets."

Hill said the state is relying on federal tax dollars to fix its own issues.

"I think this is a larger indication of what state and local governments have been hoping for in Illinois, in trying to get a federal payout for what is clearly a broken pension system," Hill said.

Illinois has among the most unfunded public pension liabilities in the nation.

Comments / 87

William Storino
3d ago

Step 1: Union President raids the Union Pension Fund. Step 2: Union President donates millions of Union dues to the Democrat Party. Step 3: Democrats in Congress okay Taxpayer Money to cover the Union shortfall caused by the Union President theft and then donation to the Democrat Party.

Reply(4)
61
Henry Graves
3d ago

What about all the tax paying American citizens that have lost their retirement money since our incompetent president took office??

Reply(14)
54
-_-_-_
3d ago

The government should be sued they let a lot of pensions go bankrupt and people never got their pensions but they bail out the teamsters doesn't seem right .

Reply(2)
32
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
R.A. Heim

Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy