KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants
89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
Santa Barbara Strings to train more aspiring young musicians with life-long learning programs
The non-profit Santa Barbara Strings trains aspiring young musicians throughout Santa Barbara County. In addition to lessons and performances, the organization is expanding opportunities with scholarships for early training. Conductor and artistic director Mary Beth Woodruff founded Santa Barbara Strings in 2009 to provide high level classical music training to...
SLO City makes energy-efficient upgrades to water treatment plant; new TESLA battery included
The City of San Luis Obispo announced it has completed two projects aimed at making the city’s water treatment plant more energy-efficient. The SLO City Climate Action Plan reported that most water-related greenhouse gas emissions are tied to the electricity required to pump, treat and deliver water. That’s why it partnered with PG&E and TESLA for upgrades to improve the city water plant's resilience, while reducing its electrical demands.
"A welcoming beacon:" SLOMA's Leann Standish on her journey to SLO and her vision for the museum
On a sunny Central Coast morning at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, Executive Director Leann Standish is accompanied by her energetic sidekick — a small black puppy named Sophie. The pair led me to Standish’s subterranean office within the museum. Sophie was excited to have a visitor...
'It's a Wonderful Life', Santa Barbara Strings, making hard candy in Tin City
Hollywood star, Jimmy Hawkins recalls playing six year-old "Tommy" in the 1946 film-classic It's a Wonderful Life and his subsequent roles. He shares his memories of his role as Tommy and insights about Frank Capra, Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and other cast members with KCBX's Tom Wilmer. The non-profit Santa...
