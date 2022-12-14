Read full article on original website
wdbr.com
WAND TV
Woman injured in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance in the 600 block of N. West around 12:43 am Saturday morning. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She...
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
foxillinois.com
wmay.com
wlds.com
Beardstown Police Investigating Burglaries of Two Businesses
The Beardstown Police Department is investigating two burglarized businesses from early yesterday morning. Beardstown Police Chief Martin Coad said in a phone message yesterday that Amigo Tire, located at 905 E. 3rd Street and Dairy Queen, located at 817 East 4th Street were broken into at around 7AM Friday by at least one individual.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
muddyrivernews.com
Plainville man arrested Saturday morning after allegedly fleeing crash scene Friday night
PAYSON, Ill. — A Plainville man was arrested early Saturday morning and is in the Adams County Jail after allegedly fleeing a crash scene on foot Friday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the deputies was learned a 2001 Honda Accord was westbound on North 550th just east of Highway 57 when it travelled off the road and overturned.
wlds.com
JPD Arrest Armed Individual in Attempted Robbery on Illinois College Campus
The Jacksonville Police arrested a man early this morning after an attempted armed robbery on the Illinois College campus. According to a press release, at approximately 4:45AM this morning, officers received a report of an armed individual and attempted armed robbery in progress on the Illinois College campus. Illinois College...
Illinois College student accused of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
newschannel20.com
Police arrest suspect after car chase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Police arrested a man after a chase through Springfield on Friday. The chase happened around 4 p.m. Springfield police and Park police were originally called to the scene for a disturbance. When officers arrived someone hopped in a vehicle and sped away. That person was...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Business Targeted by Vandals- Again
Jacksonville Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of some recent instances of property damage. According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, sometime between noon last Friday, December 9th, and 1:45 Monday afternoon, unknown persons used an object to break a window at an undisclosed business in the 1100 block of West Walnut Avenue.
WAND TV
Hillsboro HS activities cancelled due to police investigation near school property
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — On its official Facebook page, Hillsboro High School announced that all activities were cancelled Friday evening, "due to the police investigation of a death near the high school property. " WAND News has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Hillsboro PD to...
wlds.com
Routt Catholic Student Passes Away From Injuries Sustained in Friday Car Crash on Alexander Black Top
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed a Routt Catholic High School student has passed away due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday morning in rural Morgan County. Allmon said in a press release tonight that 16 year old Kelly E. Peters of New Berlin succumbed to...
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
capitolwolf.com
Deceased woman identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue on Tuesday. 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath of Springfield was pronounced dead on Wednesday around 6am at Springfield Memorial Hospital. An autopsy was done this morning and preliminary findings suggest Ms....
YAHOO!
Springfield man convicted of two crimes involving a minor; faces up to 30 years in prison
A Springfield man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday of two crimes involving a minor. Matthew W. Faubel, 52, was found guilty of involuntary sexual servitude of a child and traveling to meet a minor, both felonies, following a two-day trial before Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin in Springfield.
wlds.com
OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student
A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student. The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
The School That Calls the Police on Students Every Other Day
An Illinois school for students with disabilities has routinely used the police to handle discipline, resulting in the highest arrest rate of any district in the country. In one recent year, half of Garrison School students were arrested.
